Why You Shouldn't Use Soapy Water or Glass Cleaner for Your Car's Windshield Washer

The windshield washer fluid is a crucial element for driving safety, especially in autumn, a season of increased rainfall and reduced visibility.

Using homemade solutions like soapy water and other non-specific solutions for the windshield washer are home remedies that do not work and can be dangerous or damage the vehicle. According to experts, using these homemade remedies can damage the system's ducts and nozzles, and reduce visibility instead of improving it.

The key difference lies in the composition. Professional windshield washer fluid is much more than soapy water; it is formulated with water, alcohols, dyes, fragrances, and surfactants without methanol.

Additionally, it contains special detergents and solvents designed to effectively remove all types of dirt accumulated on the windshield and headlights, ensuring no residues are left and it does not affect the vehicle's surfaces, such as paint and plastics.

Fine for Dirty Windshield

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), through the General Traffic Regulations, is clear about the need to keep the car's windshield clean, as it is considered a crucial element for road safety.

Thus, Article 19.1 of the General Traffic Regulations states that "The vehicle's glazed surface must allow, in any case, the driver's clear visibility over the entire road on which they are driving, without interference from films or adhesives."

This means that any element that hinders a clear and complete view of the road (whether dirt, ice, fog, or cracks) violates this rule and is considered an infraction. The penalty for driving with reduced visibility due to dirt or damage to the glass can reach 200 euros. It is generally considered a minor infraction and does not entail a loss of points on the driving license.

In addition to dirt, a fine of 80 euros can be imposed for having windshield wipers in poor condition. If the risk is considered high (for example, in case of heavy rain and malfunctioning wipers), the officer may even immobilize the vehicle.

Ampliar The Risks of Using a Homemade Solution Damage to ducts and nozzles: homemade solutions can damage the internal ducts and nozzles (spray heads) through which the fluid exits. Reduced visibility: homemade or inadequate solutions can leave residues that reduce visibility instead of improving it. Damage to car components: unlike professional fluid, which protects the vehicle's paint and plastics, homemade remedies may contain aggressive compounds that affect the vehicle's surfaces. Foam control issues: homemade products can generate foam, reducing visibility and leaving residues. Risk of glare: homemade liquids might not effectively prevent light refraction, increasing the risk of glare and distractions.

Mechanics at Euromaster explain that professional windshield washer fluid offers five essential properties that make it indispensable for safety, far beyond simple cleaning: it improves visibility by effectively dissolving dirt; protects the vehicle's paint and plastics from aggressive compounds; controls foam without reducing visibility or leaving residues; prevents light refraction, reducing glare and distractions; and, in general, increases safety while driving.

Therefore, drivers are advised to visit professional workshops for advice and refilling the reservoir, ensuring the use of quality fluid that does not damage the car's components and prolongs the system's lifespan.