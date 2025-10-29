Shopping in Elda is 'top': new campaign to promote local commerce The initiative aims to consolidate the unique value and experience of shopping in Elda's local stores

The Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Silvia Ibáñez, accompanied by designer Yolanda Cabrero, the creator of the campaign's graphic image.

P.S. Elda Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 15:56 Comenta Share

Shopping in Elda is 'top': new campaign to promote local commerce

The initiative aims to consolidate the unique value and experience of shopping in Elda's local stores

The Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Silvia Ibáñez, accompanied by designer Yolanda Cabrero, the creator of the campaign's graphic image.

The Elda City Council has launched a new promotional campaign to boost the city as a shopping destination. This morning, Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Silvia Ibáñez, announced the initiative, accompanied by designer Yolanda Cabrero, who created the campaign's graphic image.

Silvia Ibáñez explained that "this advertising action evolves from the one initiated in 2024, advancing the goal of highlighting not only the unique value of shopping in Elda but also the unique shopping experience it offers, emphasizing that shopping in Elda is trendy... it's very top."

The customer at the centre

The councillor highlighted that "the campaign places the customer at the centre of communication, reflected in the fresh and casual global image that connects with all audiences; with easily recognizable, attractive, and highly visual graphics."

Ampliar Promotional poster of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Cabrero detailed that "the campaign design features illustrations of many characters, from various profiles... many different clients, to whom it aims to communicate that they have a diverse, dynamic, and lively commerce, distinct and catering to their needs in a unique, very special, and very local way... very Elda... 'very top'."

The graphic and communication line directly references Elda and its identity, and on this occasion, "including the footwear industry in its message; for which the campaign proposes a 'game' for all ages, aiming to reinforce its message: to find in each of the advertising pieces that will be seen in different media, digital platforms, and social networks, the iconic high heels representing the city of Elda, hidden in each advertisement, poster, or billboard, among each of the characters presented in the designs," continued the designer.