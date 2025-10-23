Shakira Entangled in New Economic Controversy

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 23 October 2025, 15:20 Comenta Share

After being embroiled in a legal battle with the Spanish tax authorities over irregularities committed in 2012, 2013, and 2014, which ended with an agreement where Shakira admitted the fraud and paid a hefty sum, although she maintains her innocence, a new economic controversy surrounds the Colombian singer. An American octogenarian is claiming $100 million for three offences.

Journalist Saúl Ortiz was the first to report this information on the program 'Fiesta', where he revealed that "Shakira is accused of economic abuse against an elderly person in the United States." On March 30, David Rashidian filed a lawsuit against the music star in the Miami Court, prompting an investigation into alleged fraud, breach of contract, and elder abuse.

The plaintiff's version states that he signed an agreement with the artist to publish a memoir and promote an international tour of a hundred concerts. He also claims to have given her $140,000 to cover hotel stays, medical bills, and family trips, in addition to another $3,500 for emergency expenses during an alleged trip to Cuba made by Shakira.

The breach of contract terms led Rashidian to demand the return of the advanced money, as well as $100 million in damages and legal costs.

However, all of Shakira's concerts are managed by Live Nation, a powerful entertainment company working with top music stars like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Madonna, J Balvin, and Rihanna. It was in 2008 when a million-dollar deal between the Barranquilla native and Live Nation was first announced. Her name also appears on promotional posters for her successful tour 'Las mujeres no lloran'.

In this regard, suspicions point to someone possibly impersonating Shakira to commit the fraud reported by the American promoter, who has provided evidence with alleged conversations with the singer through a Facebook account, including an image of the artist's driver's license, a plane ticket in her name, and other documents intended to prove the professional relationship.

In this context, those close to the Colombian defend her innocence and assure that she is calm, waiting for everything to be clarified as soon as possible. "We suspect it is not Shakira, but someone impersonating the singer who has been in contact with this man. An agreement has been signed in her name, and we believe she will be exonerated," expressed the journalist who revealed the information. In any case, it will be the United States justice system that has the final say.

Anniversary

Meanwhile, Shakira is in the midst of celebrating two milestones in her musical career, the 30th anniversary of her work 'Pies Descalzos', released in October 1995, and the 20th of 'Fijación Oral', from June 2005. To commemorate, she released an EP at dawn on Thursday with five songs from the two albums, featuring a reimagined 'Hips Don't Lie' with Ed Sheeran and Colombian Beéle. The four songs completing this special release are 'Antología', 'La Pared', 'Día de enero', and 'Pies descalzos'.

"Thank you for walking with me during these 30 years of Pies Descalzos, and 20 years of Fijación Oral!" she posted on her social media. "So many memories and songs that shaped me as an artist and were part of the path of Latin music in the world. I hope you like it, I love you all!" she expressed.