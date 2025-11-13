Al Shahania SC Dismisses Santi Denia

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Thursday, 13 November 2025, 16:00 Comenta Share

The journey in Qatar for Santi Denia has come to an end. Al Shahania SC has dismissed the Spanish coach, according to Arab media, following a poor run of results, where out of thirteen matches managed, he only secured three victories, along with two draws and eight defeats.

This situation has forced Denia's departure from the Qatari club. The Spanish coach arrived in Qatar last summer with the intention of changing the poor dynamics in which Al Shahania SC was immersed, but instead of improving, it worsened.

Al Shahania SC was not experiencing one of its best phases when Denia arrived in Qatar. The Spanish coach has been adversely affected from the outset by this situation, with problems impacting his team's performance. The club barely strengthened during the last summer transfer window to bolster a squad that had been weakened by the departure of Alhassan Koroma, one of the team's best players.

Denia arrived in Qatar after successful stints leading the youth categories of the Spanish national team. His greatest achievement came at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he won the gold medal. Additionally, he was crowned European champion at the U-17 level in 2017 and at the U-19 level in 2019. These periods of success have not been replicated in his tenure in Qatar.