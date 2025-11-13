Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Santi Denia during the Paris 2024 Games. Efe

Al Shahania SC Dismisses Santi Denia

The Spanish coach has been dismissed by the Qatari club following a poor run of results

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 16:00

Comenta

The journey in Qatar for Santi Denia has come to an end. Al Shahania SC has dismissed the Spanish coach, according to Arab media, following a poor run of results, where out of thirteen matches managed, he only secured three victories, along with two draws and eight defeats.

This situation has forced Denia's departure from the Qatari club. The Spanish coach arrived in Qatar last summer with the intention of changing the poor dynamics in which Al Shahania SC was immersed, but instead of improving, it worsened.

Al Shahania SC was not experiencing one of its best phases when Denia arrived in Qatar. The Spanish coach has been adversely affected from the outset by this situation, with problems impacting his team's performance. The club barely strengthened during the last summer transfer window to bolster a squad that had been weakened by the departure of Alhassan Koroma, one of the team's best players.

Denia arrived in Qatar after successful stints leading the youth categories of the Spanish national team. His greatest achievement came at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he won the gold medal. Additionally, he was crowned European champion at the U-17 level in 2017 and at the U-19 level in 2019. These periods of success have not been replicated in his tenure in Qatar.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Los vecinos de la playa de San Juan de Alicante piden un cartel al estilo de Hollywood
  2. 2 Locura total por ver a Argentina entrenar en Elche: agotadas las 20.000 invitaciones
  3. 3 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  4. 4 Un incendio en el Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa obliga a confinar pacientes y personal sanitario
  5. 5 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  6. 6 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  7. 7 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central
  8. 8 El mercadillo de Babel, en Alicante, cambia de calles por las obras del nuevo parking municipal
  9. 9 La hoguera Ángeles-Felipe Bergé celebra el primer gran mercadillo solidario de la Navidad en Alicante
  10. 10 El Hércules hace oficial el fichaje de Puch pero no sabe cuándo podrá jugar

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Al Shahania SC Dismisses Santi Denia

Al Shahania SC Dismisses Santi Denia