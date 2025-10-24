Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Angela Claverol, President of the Association of Women with Breast Cancer in Seville (Amama). EP

Seville Prosecutor Opens New Investigation into Alleged Mammogram Manipulation

Antonio Sanz, Andalusian Health Minister, categorically denies the disappearance of patients' medical records

EP

Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:40

Seville's Prosecutor has initiated investigative proceedings concerning alleged alterations in reports and mammograms discovered by some women on the ClicSalud+ platform, related to breast cancer screenings. This follows the Amama association's submission of a request to the Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, urging the body to investigate the "alleged destruction" of diagnostic tests (mammograms) by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and to intervene or copy the SAS servers and platforms "to prevent the destruction or manipulation" of evidence.

As reported by 'Cadena SER' and confirmed by sources from the Andalusian Superior Prosecutor's Office to Europa Press, the judicial body will investigate these alleged modifications in reports and mammograms. In this regard, Amama's president, Angela Claverol, stated a few days ago that the association made this decision after receiving "user complaints" in the last two weeks, warning that "allegedly" mammograms and tests "may have been deleted" from the ClicSalud+ platform and Diraya.

In this context, Andalusian Health, Presidency, and Emergencies Minister Antonio Sanz categorically denied on Wednesday the disappearance of patients' medical records from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) in the ClicSalud+ application, insisting that a technical issue occurred which temporarily prevented access to them.

Furthermore, Sanz regretted that the Amama association has caused "alarm" in this regard, even submitting a document to the Andalusian Superior Prosecutor's Office requesting an investigation into the "alleged destruction" of diagnostic tests (mammograms), which he described as "falsehood."

