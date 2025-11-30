Sevilla vs Betis Match Halted Due to Crowd Disturbances

Colpisa Sunday, 30 November 2025, 18:20 Comenta Share

The Seville derby, always a heated affair, ended in chaos with a fifteen-minute interruption due to crowd disturbances at the Sánchez Pizjuán. Betis was leading comfortably 0-2, with goals from Fornals and Altimira, and the match was nearing its conclusion with the outcome almost certain.

However, first, the referee from Jaén, José Luis Munuera Montero, approached the field delegate to announce over the loudspeaker to stop the insults directed at Marc Bartra following a brilliant defensive action by the former Barça player.

Shortly after, the referee informed both coaches that the protocol was being enforced and the match was halted for fifteen minutes due to objects being thrown from the stands. The players were reluctant to comply as the regulation time had expired and they preferred to finish the match, but there was no turning back.