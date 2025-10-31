Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
TSS staff exercising their right to strike at the Verge dels Lliris Hospital in Alcoi. TA

Senior Health Technicians Accuse Health Ministry of 'Sabotaging' Their Right to Strike

They claim they are being forced to perform non-urgent tasks, which exceed the agreed minimum services

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:55

Comenta

On Friday, the second of four strike days planned by the Senior Health Technicians took place across the country. The group, through their professional college in the Valencian Community, accuses the Health Ministry of 'sabotaging' their right to strike. They argue that these professionals are being forced to perform tasks beyond what was set in the minimum services agreement.

Some of these tasks involve processing samples from health centres, specialties, and integrated health centres that do not pertain to priority patients — that is, oncological, haematological, paediatric patients, or those suffering from severe diseases or in life-threatening situations.

The mentioned samples are those that the TSS staff in the 'scheduled' section must process, for which the Directorate General of Labour had set 50% of the total staff of that unit. However, they explain that this half of the staff is taking on a workload typical of an ordinary day, not limited solely to urgent samples.

Judicial Route

The group denounces this type of 'breaches' in the Radiology services of Alicante hospitals such as the General of Elche, the Vega Baja, or the University of Sant Joan d'Alacant. 'Our legal teams are already receiving all the anomalies that have arisen to file the appropriate legal claims against those responsible for this atrocity,' they explain from the collegiate entity.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The reasons they cite for going on strike include pending payments as Group B since 2008; the activation of the commission for the transformation of their current teachings into university-level; the definition of level V of the Framework Statute, where the need for a qualifying title to practice the profession is indicated; as well as the creation of the official category of Senior Coordinator Technician throughout Spain, with exclusive dependence on the Medical Directorate.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía investiga un presunto caso de acoso escolar a un menor de 12 años en un colegio de Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante cambia la fecha de sus mercadillos por el festivo de Todos los Santos: ¿cuándo abren?
  3. 3 Detenido a punto de coger un vuelo en Alicante tras abandonar a su hijo en un centro de menores de Donosti
  4. 4 La nueva línea circular del Tram de Alicante hacia el sur se condiciona al fin de las obras de la Estación Intermodal
  5. 5 El recibo del agua en Alicante subirá en 2026: el Pleno ratifica cambios en la tarifa
  6. 6 Todo lo que tienes que saber de la Fira de Tots Sants de Cocentaina 2025: aparcamiento, horarios y actos
  7. 7 Las obras volverán al Postiguet para ampliar el apeadero del Tram de Alicante en la Puerta del Mar
  8. 8 La lesión de Unai Ropero queda en un susto
  9. 9 Expolian un tesoro romano del mar en Alicante para ponerlo de adorno en una empresa y un jardín
  10. 10 El Horneo EÓN Alicante destituye a Fernando Latorre como entrenador

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Senior Health Technicians Accuse Health Ministry of 'Sabotaging' Their Right to Strike

Senior Health Technicians Accuse Health Ministry of &#039;Sabotaging&#039; Their Right to Strike