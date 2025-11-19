The Segway E150S and E250S Electric Scooters Arrive with Enhanced Range and Technology

V. D. Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

The two new electric scooters, Segway E150S and E250S, are now available at the brand's authorised dealers in Spain. Both models come equipped with new smart features such as navigation and the ability to travel longer distances thanks to their upgradable multi-battery configurations.

The Segway E150S (category L1e-B, maximum speed of 45 km/h and maximum power of 3.6 kW) is an urban vehicle with an upgradable battery configuration offering up to 171 km of range (2nd and 3rd batteries sold separately), fast charging (less than 80 minutes from 20% to 80% charge for the standard 1-battery configuration), and advanced safety systems, including enhanced dual-channel ABS.

Meanwhile, the E250S is designed for journeys beyond the city, as it belongs to the L3e-A1 category and offers a maximum speed of 90 km/h with a maximum power of 7.5 kW. Its range can reach up to 160 km when equipped with three batteries (the third battery is sold separately). Its fast charging (less than 2.5 hours from 20% to 80% charge for the standard 2-battery configuration), intelligent traction control, and the seat's anti-slip design are other notable features.

Both models feature the new Segway Smart Dashboard on a 5-inch full-colour LCD screen, which connects to the Segway Mobility App. Additionally, they include new features such as integrated navigation, real-time driving data, incoming call notifications, and multimedia controls. They also offer a spacious seat for two people, ample storage space (34 litres), and Segway's exclusive Bluetooth Airlock system for automatic unlocking.