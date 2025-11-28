The Sedan is Not Dead: Lexus Bets on Them with its New ES

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 28 November 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Lexus will market the eighth generation of the ES in Spain for the first time, a sedan arriving in April 2026 with a range structured around two technological lines: a new hybrid system and the first 100% electric versions of the model. Pre-sales will begin in December with an initial price of 56,900 euros for the ES 300h.

The manufacturer is betting on a multi-powertrain strategy that combines the classic hybrid engine from the Toyota Group, in its sixth generation—with a 2.5-litre displacement and 201 HP, with the option of front or all-wheel drive—and two electric versions: the ES 350e (224 HP) and the ES 500e (343 HP and all-wheel drive).

The new range is based on Lexus' GA-K platform, used to improve efficiency and optimise interior space by placing the battery on the vehicle's floor. The brand notes that the design and mechanical architecture have been revised to reduce vibrations and improve consumption in hybrid versions.

Its new design is lightweight, with a compact structure that helps optimise space in the cabin and boot. The high-capacity battery is located under the floor, lowering the vehicle's centre of gravity and contributing to optimal stability.

Regarding the range and charging time for the new ES's electric variants, provisional values prior to final approval reflect a range of at least 530 km in combined mode (according to the WLTP cycle) and a charging time of 30 minutes in fast charge from 10% to 80%.

Ampliar The rear of the ES is aerodynamic with lights spanning the entire rear section Lexus

In terms of equipment, the model incorporates the new Lexus Advanced multimedia system, with a 14-inch screen and remote updates, as well as a specific route planner for electric vehicles that integrates charging point information and available range.

Ampliar

The cabin also receives an update with new screens, backlit controls, and upholstery options in different materials and colours.

The safety section includes the latest version of the Lexus Safety System+ 4 package, with adaptive cruise control connected to map data, extended pre-collision braking, driver monitoring with a front camera, and improvements in lane departure and blind spot alert systems.