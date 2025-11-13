Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Declarado un incendio en el Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa

Security Guard Arrested in Toledo for Shooting an Iberian Imperial Eagle

The suspect could face up to two years in prison for killing a member of an endangered species

J. M. L.

Toledo

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 09:35

Comenta

Officers from the Civil Guard's Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) have arrested a security guard in Toledo for shooting dead an Iberian imperial eagle (Aquila adalberti), one of the most threatened species on the peninsula.

Investigations began last February following the discovery of a dead eagle on an estate in the La Mancha region of Toledo, which is part of the Castilla-La Mancha Protected Areas Network. This area is of special ecological significance for wildlife dispersal and includes Special Protection Areas for Birds (ZEPA) and Sites of Community Importance (LIC) integrated into the Natura 2000 Network, which requires special conservation and recovery measures for endangered species.

After several months of investigation, SEPRONA agents determined that the shooter was a rural guard responsible for surveillance in a hunting reserve.

The arrested individual now faces a prison sentence of up to two years, as well as disqualification from his profession, hunting or fishing, and the loss of the right to possess and carry weapons for up to four years.

The Iberian imperial eagle is listed in both the Spanish Catalogue and the Regional Catalogue of Endangered Species of Castilla-La Mancha, classified as "endangered" due to its small population and high risk of extinction in the short to medium term.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  2. 2 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  3. 3 Locura total por ver a Argentina entrenar en Elche: agotadas las 20.000 invitaciones
  4. 4 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  5. 5 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central
  6. 6 Cae en la provincia de Alicante una red que explotaba sexualmente a mujeres captadas en Colombia
  7. 7 El mercadillo de Babel, en Alicante, cambia de calles por las obras del nuevo parking municipal
  8. 8 Ayuso y Carlos Alcaraz calientan el ranking de los famosos más deseados en Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules hace oficial el fichaje de Puch pero no sabe cuándo podrá jugar
  10. 10 Sánchez pide a Abascal que no pacte con el PP y que permita elecciones anticipadas en la Comunitat

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Security Guard Arrested in Toledo for Shooting an Iberian Imperial Eagle

Security Guard Arrested in Toledo for Shooting an Iberian Imperial Eagle