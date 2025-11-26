Scratch Cards Return to Win a Traditional Alicante Cabasset at Municipal Markets

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 13:51 Comenta Share

Christmas has arrived in Alicante, also at the municipal markets, which are bustling with activity these days, especially for Christmas Eve shopping. With this influx of people, the Alicante City Council and the Association of Municipal Market Traders will give away 600 cabassets, the traditional Alicante esparto shopping bag.

The campaign 'La millor despensa del món' has been launched this Wednesday in the four municipal markets (Babel, Benalúa, Carolinas, and Central). In these four markets, scratch cards will be distributed with purchases to win 600 Alicante cabassets. The Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Lidia López, presented the initiative, encouraging people at Christmas "to buy quality products at our market stalls".

This campaign plans to distribute over 40,000 scratch cards among customers. It is the fourth year it has been promoted in Alicante and aims to encourage small environmentally friendly gestures by giving away cabassets, which customers can use to carry their purchases and thus replace plastic bags.

The presentation took place at the Benalúa Market, and alongside the Councillor for Commerce, the president of the Association of Municipal Market Traders of Alicante, Paco Alemañ, highlighted that "the campaign stands out with a message that resonates with home and our neighbourhood, with traditional posters designed to reinforce the idea that we, the municipal markets, are different and unique and the best commercial option for shopping this Christmas".

Under the slogan 'La millor despensa del món', this measure has been prepared to encourage shopping, reward loyalty, and highlight the work of its unique traders for their proximity and sale of high-quality products. It also focuses on the importance of their products, making a nod to messages from the past: "A handful of neighbourhood pride"; "2x1 in 'how are you' and 'glad to see you'"; "A dozen of 'I'll prepare it just the way you like it'"; "Half a kilo of 'this just arrived from the market'. For the execution of the posters, a local artist specialized in lettering was engaged, giving them a unique aesthetic to enhance visibility.

The campaign is subsidised by the Alicante City Council, through the Department of Commerce and Markets, organised by the Association of Municipal Markets, and supported by Facpyme. To participate in the draw, customers must make a purchase at any of the associated stalls in the Municipal Markets, and the same vendor will give them a scratch card with which they can win the cabasset.