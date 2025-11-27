The UA Science Park Welcomes Two New Tech Companies Esaltia and Whalesprop, specializing in sustainable water solutions and PropTech innovation, strengthen the PCA's commitment to talent, science, and the advancement of industrial and digital sectors.

The Alicante Science Park (PCA) expands its business ecosystem with the addition of ESALTIA, a company specializing in advanced and sustainable water treatment solutions, and Whalesprop, a PropTech startup driven by students and graduates from the University of Alicante. They are developing a comprehensive platform based on artificial intelligence, automation, and blockchain to transform real estate management and investment.

The affiliation agreements were signed by María Jesús Pastor, Vice-Rector of Transfer, Innovation, and Scientific Dissemination at the University of Alicante, alongside Miguel Escortell, CEO of ESALTIA, and the founding partners of Wallprop: Bilal Madrani, Zouhair Madrani, Zakaria Tabbai Amal, Abderrahmane Guermat Benaouali, and Hassan Lahlou El Gueryny.

More sustainable water treatment

Esaltia is comprised of specialists in chemistry and chemical engineering who promote solutions aimed at reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment processes. Their proposal focuses on advancing efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives to improve industrial processes.

Their mission and vision are guided by a clear principle: to put science and innovation at the service of a more sustainable and competitive industrial model.

"Our incorporation into the Alicante Science Park is a key step in our growth and innovation strategy. We share with the PCA the vision of a more sustainable and efficient industry," highlighted Miguel Escortell, CEO of Esaltia.

Real estate sector

The startup Whalesprop is developing a PropTech platform that integrates artificial intelligence, process automation, and blockchain to optimize the analysis, management, and investment in real estate assets. Their technology accelerates due diligence processes, performs automatic valuations, generates price projections, and creates personalized investment micro-portfolios, bringing transparency, agility, and scalability to the sector.

Part of its founding team comes from the University of Alicante, reinforcing the role of university talent in creating impactful new technological solutions.

Ampliar Whalesprop: Entrepreneurs Zouhair Madrani, Zakaria Tabbai Amal, Bilal Madrani, and Abderrahmane Guermat Benaouali of Whalesprop with Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager, and María Jesús Pastor, UA Vice-Rector. PCA

"Being part of the PCA is an opportunity to continue driving innovation in the PropTech sector from an environment where technology, talent, and collaboration are engines of change," stated Bilal Madrani, co-founder of Wallprop.

Vice-Rector María Jesús Pastor highlighted the importance of these new additions: "The arrival of ESALTIA and Wallprop strengthens the technological diversity and innovative capacity of the PCA ecosystem. It is particularly satisfying to see how the talent from the University of Alicante drives projects capable of transforming sectors such as industrial and real estate."