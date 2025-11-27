Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Alicante advierte: los conciertos en Multiespacio Rabasa podrían no celebrarse
Esaltia: Mercedes Lago, Saltia consultant, Miguel Escortell, CEO of Esaltia, María Jesús Pastor, UA Vice-Rector, and Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager. PCA

The UA Science Park Welcomes Two New Tech Companies

Esaltia and Whalesprop, specializing in sustainable water solutions and PropTech innovation, strengthen the PCA's commitment to talent, science, and the advancement of industrial and digital sectors.

T. A.

Alicante

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:40

Comenta

The Alicante Science Park (PCA) expands its business ecosystem with the addition of ESALTIA, a company specializing in advanced and sustainable water treatment solutions, and Whalesprop, a PropTech startup driven by students and graduates from the University of Alicante. They are developing a comprehensive platform based on artificial intelligence, automation, and blockchain to transform real estate management and investment.

The affiliation agreements were signed by María Jesús Pastor, Vice-Rector of Transfer, Innovation, and Scientific Dissemination at the University of Alicante, alongside Miguel Escortell, CEO of ESALTIA, and the founding partners of Wallprop: Bilal Madrani, Zouhair Madrani, Zakaria Tabbai Amal, Abderrahmane Guermat Benaouali, and Hassan Lahlou El Gueryny.

More sustainable water treatment

Esaltia is comprised of specialists in chemistry and chemical engineering who promote solutions aimed at reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment processes. Their proposal focuses on advancing efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives to improve industrial processes.

Their mission and vision are guided by a clear principle: to put science and innovation at the service of a more sustainable and competitive industrial model.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

"Our incorporation into the Alicante Science Park is a key step in our growth and innovation strategy. We share with the PCA the vision of a more sustainable and efficient industry," highlighted Miguel Escortell, CEO of Esaltia.

Real estate sector

The startup Whalesprop is developing a PropTech platform that integrates artificial intelligence, process automation, and blockchain to optimize the analysis, management, and investment in real estate assets. Their technology accelerates due diligence processes, performs automatic valuations, generates price projections, and creates personalized investment micro-portfolios, bringing transparency, agility, and scalability to the sector.

Part of its founding team comes from the University of Alicante, reinforcing the role of university talent in creating impactful new technological solutions.

Whalesprop: Entrepreneurs Zouhair Madrani, Zakaria Tabbai Amal, Bilal Madrani, and Abderrahmane Guermat Benaouali of Whalesprop with Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager, and María Jesús Pastor, UA Vice-Rector. PCA

"Being part of the PCA is an opportunity to continue driving innovation in the PropTech sector from an environment where technology, talent, and collaboration are engines of change," stated Bilal Madrani, co-founder of Wallprop.

Vice-Rector María Jesús Pastor highlighted the importance of these new additions: "The arrival of ESALTIA and Wallprop strengthens the technological diversity and innovative capacity of the PCA ecosystem. It is particularly satisfying to see how the talent from the University of Alicante drives projects capable of transforming sectors such as industrial and real estate."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arranca la contratación para construir 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en la ciudad de Alicante
  2. 2 Los Bib Gourmand que arrasan en Alicante: estos son los restaurantes Michelin a buen precio
  3. 3 Estos son los festivos locales en Alicante del calendario laboral 2026
  4. 4 Así es el exclusivo reservado de El Ventorro donde Mazón y Vilaplana comieron un menú de 165 euros
  5. 5 Alicante ya tiene nuevo vecino: Papá Noel aterriza y monta su casa más mágica
  6. 6 Alicante proyecta obras en la plaza de toros para 2027 con la idea de cubrir el recinto para conciertos
  7. 7 Sanidad recomienda el uso de mascarillas en centros de salud y hospitales ante el aumento de los contagios
  8. 8 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados
  9. 9 Esta es la mejor tapa de las tabernas de Alicante
  10. 10 Estudiantes y docentes de la EASDA se manifiestan para pedir la reubicación del centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The UA Science Park Welcomes Two New Tech Companies

The UA Science Park Welcomes Two New Tech Companies