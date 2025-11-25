Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Students from Early Childhood Education participate in workshops dedicated to the Mollar pomegranate of Elche. A.E.

A School Campaign Introduces Elche's Mollar Pomegranate to Over 800 Students

The initiative combines creative workshops, stories, and sensory experiences to promote the territorial and health benefits of this fruit.

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:10

Elche City Council, through the Department of Agriculture, and the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Mollar Pomegranate of Elche have launched an educational campaign aimed at Early Childhood Education students to raise awareness about the origin, health benefits, and territorial significance of one of the most emblematic fruits of the Camp d'Elx.

More than 800 students aged between 2 and 5 from schools Virgen de la Asunción, Miguel de Cervantes, Julio María López Orozco, El Palmeral, and Rodolfo Tomás Samper (El Altet) are participating in this initiative, in addition to students who previously took part in the "From the Field to the Classroom" activity at Joanot Martorell School in Vall de Gallinera (Benialí).

The activities will run until December 1st and include four participatory workshops: the storytelling "The Adventure of the Traveling Pomegranate", decorating a pomegranate-shaped mask, a finger painting proposal to represent the seeds, and a sensory workshop to discover the fruit through touch, sight, smell, and taste. The day is completed with a pomegranate tasting and the distribution of a coloring backpack for each participant to take home.

The educational campaign allows young children to learn about the origin and taste of the Mollar pomegranate. A.E.
During today's visit to the workshops held at CEIP Miguel de Cervantes, the Councillor for Agriculture, José Antonio Román, highlighted the importance of this initiative "to introduce young children to the characteristics, origin, and taste of one of our most important products from the Camp d'Elx."

Meanwhile, the President of the Regulatory Council of the PDO Mollar Pomegranate of Elche, Francisco Oliva, praised the initiative, which is being implemented for the first time in educational centers. "When a child discovers where their food comes from, they learn to value it, and instilling this knowledge in these students is key to the future of the territory," he stated.

The campaign combines creativity, play, and sensory discovery. The journey begins with the narration of "The Adventure of the Traveling Pomegranate", a story that entertainingly explains how the fruit grows, who cares for it, and why it is so special. The sensory workshop allows students to explore the pomegranate through different senses, while the craft activities invite them to create their own mask and represent the seeds with finger painting.

Te puede interesar

