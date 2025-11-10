Scabies Outbreak in Catral Nursing Home Remains at 24 Cases As a preventive measure, the contact circle has been expanded to receive treatment

The scabies outbreak confirmed on October 29 in a nursing home in the Alicante municipality of Catral remains at 24 confirmed cases. Specifically, 13 residents, ten workers, and one family member are affected.

Additionally, as a preventive measure, the contact circle has been expanded to receive simultaneous treatment not because they are cases, but because they are considered contacts, according to sources from the Department of Health consulted by Europa Press on Monday.

From the regional administration, they have stated that "data confirmed" with the Orihuela Public Health Center, which is monitoring this scabies outbreak, "no further cases have been detected."

Scabies is a skin infestation caused by a microscopic mite and although it can be bothersome due to intense itching, it is not a serious disease.

According to Health, expert voices indicate that scabies "is not a serious disease, but a skin infestation caused by a microscopic mite called 'Sarcoptes scabiei', and although it can be bothersome due to the intense itching it produces, it is not a serious or dangerous disease." "It is transmitted through direct and prolonged contact with the skin of an infested person, so it usually only affects cohabitants or very close contacts," they pointed out.

Simple Treatment

In this regard, it is noted that "the treatment is simple and generally effective" and "consists of applying a specific cream or lotion that eliminates the mite and its eggs." There are also oral treatment options available.

"With appropriate hygiene measures and simultaneous treatment of affected individuals and their contacts, scabies is controlled fairly quickly. It is important to remember that the infestation is not related to a lack of personal cleanliness and that early detection and adherence to health guidelines ensure complete resolution without complications," the same sources concluded.