Santiago Cañizares Marries His Third Wife After Six Months of Courtship

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 16 November 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

Santiago Cañizares has married for the third time. The former goalkeeper and his girlfriend, Noemí, exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Valencia, attended by sports journalists Paco González and Juanma Castaño along with their partners, Mayte García and Helena Condis. The couple has crowned their six-month relationship with this wedding. It has been an intense romance, as recounted by the athlete's son, Lucas, aged 23: "Consider that he hasn't taken a plane for me yet, hasn't come to see me in Portugal, nor my sister Carlota, which are neighbouring countries. And he went to Bolivia for seventy-two hours, dined with Noemí, and returned the same day. And in economy class!" he humorously narrated, eliciting laughter from everyone.

The couple met online. Last September, he announced his imminent wedding on the radio show he collaborates with, 'El Partidazo' on Cope. "It's hit us quite hard. We didn't want to wait too long, so we're getting married now," he confessed. For the occasion, Noemí wore a simple and classic dress with a strapless neckline, fitted bodice, and an A-line skirt. Meanwhile, Santi Cañizares opted for a navy blue suit with a grey waistcoat.