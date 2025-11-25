Santa Claus Fun Run in La Florida this Saturday

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 16:55 Comenta Share

Alicante is gearing up to host the 8th Santa Claus Fun Run in La Florida, set to take place on Saturday, November 29th. The event will kick off from Plaza Padre Ángel Carcagente, organised by the Alicante City Council through the Departments of Commerce and Sports and the United Merchants of Alicante Association (ACUA). Participants are encouraged to dress as Santa Claus, with 420 already registered.

The race features several categories: the main event is 5,200 metres (4 laps), walkers cover 2,600 metres (2 laps) starting at 10 a.m., and children's races are scheduled for 11 a.m. Registration is free and can be completed at www.15cumbres.com, with the deadline this Thursday, November 26th. Race bibs will be distributed on the day of the race from 9 a.m. at Plaza Padre Ángel Carcagente.

The Councillors for Commerce and Sports, Lidia López and Manuel Villar, invited everyone to participate, stating, "The aim is for everyone to join this healthy sporting event, whether walking or running, to energise the neighbourhood and fill La Florida's most commercial streets with the Christmas spirit in this special fun run, now in its eighth edition and always a success."

The United Merchants of Alicante Association will reward the winners of the various categories with 40 vouchers from local shops, which can be spent in associated stores. They will also receive three commemorative trophies provided by the Department of Sports. For the winners of the children's races, surprise prizes, including medals and vouchers from local shops, will be awarded.

Traffic Restrictions To celebrate the race, traffic restrictions are planned from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the route starting from Plaza Padre Ángel Carcagente, through Cisne, between Vall de Gallinera and Casiopea, continuing along Cefeo, Fátima, and ending at the same starting plaza.

Children aged 2 to 15 can participate in the children's races, with different categories: toddlers (2 to 6 years): 100m, juniors (7 to 8 years) 200m, pre-teens (9 to 11 years) 400m, and teens (12 to 15 years) 800m.

"The association organises this race with the City Council's Commerce grant. It is a very positive initiative that unites and attracts new customers, promoting this iconic area of the city. It also has the support of a local business, Woolo, which sponsors the T-shirts, and the Department of Sports, which provides the trophies and manages the event," explained Councillor Lidia López.

The fun run invites everyone to spend a festive morning with family and friends, participating for free to help boost and energise our local commerce in Alicante's neighbourhoods. Additionally, the first 300 runners will receive a Santa hat as a gift when collecting their bib, and 200 adults will receive a commemorative T-shirt upon completing the race, with 50 T-shirts also distributed for the children's category.