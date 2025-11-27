Sant Joan Launches Its Own Shopping Vouchers for Christmas Purchases

The Mayor of Sant Joan, Santiago Román, the Councillor for Economic Development, Charo Tomás, and the Councillor for Commerce, Manuel Nieto, presented the features of the 2025 Consumption Voucher this Thursday.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 18:55 Comenta Share

The seventh edition of the Sant Joan d'Alacant Consumption Voucher is underway. The new campaign to support local businesses and commerce will generate sales exceeding 240,000 euros in the coming days, half of which, 120,000 euros, is funded by the Sant Joan d'Alacant Town Hall from its own resources. The other half is covered by campaign users who can purchase products at half price, allowing merchants to increase their sales thanks to this consumption incentive ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The Mayor of Sant Joan, Santiago Román, the Councillor for Economic Development, Charo Tomás, and the Councillor for Commerce, Manuel Nieto, presented the features of the 2025 Consumption Voucher this Thursday.

The main novelty of the 2025 Consumption Voucher in Sant Joan d'Alacant is that it can only be acquired by individuals, adults, who are registered residents of this municipality. Each person can purchase a maximum of vouchers worth 200 euros, receiving a maximum subsidy of 100 euros per consumer. These vouchers can be redeemed between December 4 and 21, inclusive, at participating shops and service and hospitality businesses.

From Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, December 21, citizens can take advantage of this discount campaign in local shops, where buyers can purchase products or services at half price. This edition of the Consumption Voucher is aimed at shops, hospitality businesses, and service companies with a commercial area of less than 300 square meters, excluding medium and large surfaces.

Vouchers can be acquired both online and in person. From December 4 until the vouchers run out, each person, with their ID, can download a series of vouchers worth 10, 20, or 50 euros from the website www.bonossantjoan2025.es, paying half of their value, i.e., 5, 10, or 25 euros. Thus, if you acquire a 50-euro voucher, you pay 25, and the other 25 euros are covered by the Town Hall.

To help bridge the digital divide, on Thursday, December 4, when the campaign begins, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Facpyme staff will provide in-person assistance at the ADL offices located on the ground floor of the Sant Joan d'Alacant Town Hall building for people over 65 who cannot acquire vouchers through digital means.

Each voucher can be redeemed in a single purchase, meaning a voucher cannot be used for two different purchases. However, it is possible to combine different vouchers, regardless of their value, to pay for a single purchase in the same shop. Vouchers are acquired through an online platform, requiring a payment card for both online and in-person purchases, scheduled for December 4. Additionally, the value of unused vouchers during the campaign period will not be refunded, nor will the difference between the purchase price and the voucher value.

This campaign, according to the Mayor, Santiago Román, "is highly demanded by the citizens and is a very important way to continue supporting local commerce, the great commercial fabric of Sant Joan. This year, with 120,000 euros provided by the town hall, we have decided that only registered residents of the municipality can benefit from the campaign. Everyone tells us that in Sant Joan we have everything, but that, besides being true, also means we support commerce to the fullest," the mayor assured.

Charo Tomás commented that "the campaign will take place between December 4 and 21, both for acquiring vouchers and for making purchases. The Consumption Voucher is a very important incentive for citizens and local commerce. Additionally," Tomás continued, "we are very pleased to be the only municipality in the entire region to launch the Consumption Voucher, as it is surely a way to help households in a month with many expenses," she emphasized. The councillor mentioned that the recruitment of participating companies has already begun, handled by Facpyme, the company awarded the management of the campaign, a task that will continue in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Manuel Nieto encouraged shops to attend a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday to resolve all their doubts. "We hope that the maximum number of shops will sign up, and we are sure there will be majority support," Nieto indicated.