Roi Sánchez Warns: 'The Ciudad Real Match is Highlighted for EÓN' 'The team is not playing as I would like, but the goal until Christmas is to collect as many points as possible,' admits the coach.

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:10

Roi Sánchez, the coach of Horneo EÓN Alicante, acknowledges that this Saturday's clash in Ciudad Real holds special significance as they face a direct rival for survival in such a tough league as ASOBAL, which is notoriously difficult to ascend to.

'It's a match highlighted in red, I can't deny it. We are two newly promoted teams, and it's logical to assume we'll be direct rivals throughout the season. However, it's also noteworthy that both of us are currently out of the relegation zone,' Sánchez remarked on Thursday.

The coach from Vigo has recognized that Horneo EÓN Alicante still has significant room for improvement despite the two victories achieved since his arrival on the bench, replacing Fernando Latorre. 'I consider myself a newcomer; there are many things not working as I would like, but we don't have time to address them now. We'll work on them during the Christmas break when we have several weeks in January. The goal now is to gather as many points as possible until that break, no matter what,' he admitted.

Roi Sánchez has warned of the difficulty of emerging victorious from a historic venue like Ciudad Real. 'At the Quijote Arena, they are drawing about 3,500 people on average, so there will be a great atmosphere. Ciudad Real is a very difficult team to counter because they do things other teams don't... they are a very cohesive squad; some players have achieved a double promotion, which is a tremendous achievement. They have been playing together for many years and are solid. But we go with great enthusiasm, knowing that if we are solid in defense, we have our chances to score,' stated the coach of Horneo EÓN Alicante.

The coach from Vigo has described this Saturday's match as 'very important,' but he also downplayed the drama. 'There are 20 matches ahead, which is a lot. We still have to grow a lot, do many things better to be at ease, but since the competition waits for no one, we go to Ciudad Real with determination and all the enthusiasm in the world to bring back points,' concluded Roi Sánchez.