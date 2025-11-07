Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, speaks during the COP30 leaders' summit this Friday at the Hangar Convention Center in Belém, Brazil. Efe

Sánchez Joins Calls for Elections in the Valencian Community

Expresses concern over potential dismantling of climate agenda following Abascal's demands

EP

Friday, 7 November 2025, 18:05

Comenta

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has warned that a new pact between the PP and Vox in the Valencian Community, aimed at replacing Carlos Mazón as head of the Generalitat, could "dismantle" the climate agenda due to Santiago Abascal's party's "denialism." Therefore, he has called for elections: "If there is something to fear, it is Abascal's denialism, and what should not be feared is the voice of the citizens of the Valencian Community," Sánchez stated, urging a call to the polls.

He expressed these views during a press conference following his participation in the Climate Summit (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. Sánchez warns that the continuity of the Popular Party in the Valencian Generalitat, with Vox's support, could dismantle the entire "institutional and budgetary architecture" designed to tackle the climate emergency in the Valencian Community, a region "affected by its consequences," as evidenced, in his view, by the October 2024 storm that resulted in over two hundred casualties.

For Sánchez, the problem does not lie solely with Mazón and his actions during the day of the floods but with a "denialist parliamentary majority" of the PP and Vox in this region, which, in his opinion, has "trivialized, frivolized, and weakened" the response to climate change effects.

"And more than 230 people have suffered the consequences of negligence, but also of that denialism," he remarked, referring to the victims of last year's devastating floods.

"That is why the Socialist Party, and I believe a large majority of the citizens in the Valencian Community, are calling for elections, to break that denialist majority and to enable a different future, more committed to science and reason," he concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  3. 3 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  6. 6 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  7. 7 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  8. 8 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo
  10. 10 Alicante obliga a disponer de nueva documentación a los usuarios de patinetes eléctricos a partir de 2026

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Sánchez Joins Calls for Elections in the Valencian Community

Sánchez Joins Calls for Elections in the Valencian Community