Sánchez Joins Calls for Elections in the Valencian Community

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has warned that a new pact between the PP and Vox in the Valencian Community, aimed at replacing Carlos Mazón as head of the Generalitat, could "dismantle" the climate agenda due to Santiago Abascal's party's "denialism." Therefore, he has called for elections: "If there is something to fear, it is Abascal's denialism, and what should not be feared is the voice of the citizens of the Valencian Community," Sánchez stated, urging a call to the polls.

He expressed these views during a press conference following his participation in the Climate Summit (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. Sánchez warns that the continuity of the Popular Party in the Valencian Generalitat, with Vox's support, could dismantle the entire "institutional and budgetary architecture" designed to tackle the climate emergency in the Valencian Community, a region "affected by its consequences," as evidenced, in his view, by the October 2024 storm that resulted in over two hundred casualties.

For Sánchez, the problem does not lie solely with Mazón and his actions during the day of the floods but with a "denialist parliamentary majority" of the PP and Vox in this region, which, in his opinion, has "trivialized, frivolized, and weakened" the response to climate change effects.

"And more than 230 people have suffered the consequences of negligence, but also of that denialism," he remarked, referring to the victims of last year's devastating floods.

"That is why the Socialist Party, and I believe a large majority of the citizens in the Valencian Community, are calling for elections, to break that denialist majority and to enable a different future, more committed to science and reason," he concluded.