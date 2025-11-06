Sabadell's CEO Declares Bank Ready for Growth and Profitability, Aiming to Become 'Spain's Best' The entity holds meetings with over 1,500 executives from its six regional offices, including Alicante

E.P. Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:40 Comenta Share

Sabadel's CEO, César González-Bueno, has stated that the bank is "ready" to grow further, become more profitable, and "be the best in Spain." He made these remarks during a series of meetings with over 1,500 executives from the bank's six Regional Offices, held in Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, Málaga, Oviedo, and San Sebastián, as reported by the entity in a statement.

González-Bueno expressed the intention to "accelerate growth and capital generation, with the aim of maintaining attractive profitability and solid remuneration" for shareholders.

He celebrated that "commitment levels are at a historic high" and that the bank's distinguishing value is "its commercial capability and service vocation."

The CEO of the Vallesan entity emphasized the objectives set in the Strategic Plan 2025-2027, which include increasing commercial activity with growth in shares and segments, focusing on Spain, advancing the digitalization process, efficient cost management, and improving the risk profile.