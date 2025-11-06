Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

González-Bueno, in a recent image. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Sabadell's CEO Declares Bank Ready for Growth and Profitability, Aiming to Become 'Spain's Best'

The entity holds meetings with over 1,500 executives from its six regional offices, including Alicante

E.P.

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:40

Sabadel's CEO, César González-Bueno, has stated that the bank is "ready" to grow further, become more profitable, and "be the best in Spain." He made these remarks during a series of meetings with over 1,500 executives from the bank's six Regional Offices, held in Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, Málaga, Oviedo, and San Sebastián, as reported by the entity in a statement.

González-Bueno expressed the intention to "accelerate growth and capital generation, with the aim of maintaining attractive profitability and solid remuneration" for shareholders.

He celebrated that "commitment levels are at a historic high" and that the bank's distinguishing value is "its commercial capability and service vocation."

The CEO of the Vallesan entity emphasized the objectives set in the Strategic Plan 2025-2027, which include increasing commercial activity with growth in shares and segments, focusing on Spain, advancing the digitalization process, efficient cost management, and improving the risk profile.

