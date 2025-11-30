The Robot Aspiring to be a Guide Dog for the Blind A prototype developed by a team at the University of Alicante combines artificial intelligence, laser sensors, and GPS to become a guide and enhance autonomy.

A small dog-shaped robot has recently joined the famous cats and ducks of the University of Alicante on their daily walks. Its name is Paws 2.0—the model, whose name means 'Little Paws' in English—and behind it is a research team training it to act as a guide dog for blind people.

The premise is so simple it seems obvious: training a guide dog requires years of education and a significant financial investment, and only half of the animals that start the process manage to complete it. Additionally, their care and feeding are a permanent cost for the owner. In contrast, with Paws, once fully developed, a blind person could have a guide within days.

Behind this 'training' is the team formed by Francisco Gómez, a professor at the UA; Dr. Félix Escalona, an expert in Computer Science; and doctoral student Carmen Losantos. Carmen began working with Paws' 'big brother' two years ago and now has three more years to develop the full potential of this robot.

The 'guide dog' employs various technologies, such as laser sensors—similar to those in a Roomba vacuum cleaner, but much more powerful—GPS technology—like that in a mobile phone, though more precise—and video processing through artificial intelligence. Thanks to all this, it can map routes within the campus, avoid obstacles, and, along the way, perform some tricks that pique the curiosity of those who follow it on its outings.

Paws attracts attention: everyone wants to photograph and film it, but behind the prototype that shakes hands and greets lies years of research with a clear objective: to apply science to improve the quality of life for blind people.

"We don't want to replace anything or anyone; it would be a natural complement. While you wait to be assigned a guide dog, you can rely on a robotic one," explains Gómez. "It would be much more accessible because there is a shortage of these animals and long waiting lists. A robot is manufactured and much easier to produce," adds Escalona. Additionally, being fully programmed, there are no unpredictable behaviors.

1. Carmen operates the robot on the UA campus. 2. Francisco Gómez photographs several curious onlookers with Paws. 3. Paws on two legs. Tere Compañy

With Paws, a blind person could reach from one point to another simply by asking the robot to guide them. The system would consult applications like Google Maps, plot the safest route, and adapt in real-time to obstacles, pedestrian crossings, or traffic lights using its laser and video sensors. But it is much more than that: it could read a menu in a restaurant, identify products in a supermarket, or describe an environment—for example, locate the door of a shop or count how many people are in a room—all through an integrated speaker. Small actions that would allow gaining autonomy in daily life.

For Losantos, one of the most notable advantages is the precision of the GPS location. "The robot can take you to an exact point, something a traditional guide dog cannot do," she explains.

Ampliar Paws on campus. Tere Compañy

The technology behind all this seems like science fiction, but it is not. In addition to GPS and laser sensors, the robot learns through a neural network capable of recognizing patterns such as traffic lights, objects, types of ground, or fountains that stand in the way.

Quadruped robots are increasingly present in research, with applications ranging from package delivery to rescues in hazardous areas. However, this team, with a long history of working alongside people with disabilities, remains focused on improving people's lives.

Among their previous projects are some that will also benefit Paws. This is the case of an already operational application that, through an image or video, describes the environment, allowing a blind person to know, for example, where they left their backpack or what color the shirt they are going to wear is. This robot integrates it with a speaker.

Carmen Losantos, Francisco Gómez, and Félix Escalona. Tere Compañy Science for the Benefit of People Paws is not the only ongoing project of this team. In addition to the Aiden application, aimed at blind people, they are also working on Face It, an augmented reality tool to treat phobias or disorders such as the autism spectrum. In collaboration with psychologists, they have developed a program that allows controlled exposure to stimuli to overcome fears progressively. They are also designing a system that allows programming robots without the need for computer knowledge, through a visual and accessible interface. "Everything we do in the research group goes in that direction: facilitating life, increasing autonomy, and improving quality of life through technology," says Gómez. "If what you do doesn't serve to live better, it makes no sense," he adds.

The challenge is enormous, but if everything progresses as planned, a fully functional prototype will be ready in just over three years. Its arrival in homes will take longer, as the commercialization phase is slow—it is estimated that it will not be available to the public for another decade—but the research already opens the door to a possible future.

Additionally, the project is funded by the University of Alicante's Institute of Computer Research and the company Synergy Tech, manufacturer of Paws 2.0 and other robots of its kind. This opens the door to further advancements in its improvement.

Every day that passes, Paws grows and improves its learning. Beyond the charm of this robotic animal on its walks around the UA, its true potential lies in the future: helping blind people gain autonomy and quality of life with a guide dog made of metal and circuits.