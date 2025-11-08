The Riquelme Brothers Venture to Teach the Best Alicante Rice in the Americas Brothers Moncho and David to Conduct a Master Class at the Spanish Cuisine Gastronomic Days in Puerto Rico

If rice has a surname in Alicante, it is Riquelme. From the half-century tradition initiated by the great patriarch Ramón, this family raised in Santa Cruz, at the foot of the Santa Bárbara Castle, is set to cross the Atlantic Ocean to make their mark in the Americas. As one of the finest representatives of Alicante rice, brothers Moncho and David Riquelme will act as ambassadors of the 'terreta' at the Spanish Cuisine Gastronomic Days in Puerto Rico, which runs until this Sunday, November 9th.

'Levante. Flavours Carried by the Wind' is the theme of these days scheduled in the Puerto Rican town of Cayey. There, according to sources from the organisation, «renowned chefs from Spain and Puerto Rico will unite talent and creativity in multi-chef dinners, guided tastings, and tasting menus inspired by the traditions of the Spanish Levante.» And, of course, Alicante rice had to be present.

In fact, Moncho and David Riquelme took centre stage on the opening day this Thursday with their master class on Alicante rice. The wines of the event were from the Celler Sanromá winery in Tarragona. Thus, attendees learned about the varieties, techniques, and secrets of rice and tasted dishes such as senyoret rice, rice with rabbit, and smoked meat.

Iberian ham, Manchego cheeses, artisanal croquettes, and traditional rice dishes were the stars of the evening. The proposal will conclude with a sweet touch of mousse with 85% chocolate and Sichuan pepper and Basque cake with fig gel.

Over the weekend, Alicante residents will have another culinary appointment. The first of these days with René Cartagena and Miguel González, with wines from the Tr3mano winery in Ribera del Duero. The second of these days, with wines from Vega Clara, also from Ribera del Duero. In between these two days, it was Joe Padilla, champion of the World Paella Day Cup 2024; José Anthonio Martín Grau, second place in the Fideuà Gandía Valencia, who personalised the day, with wines from Fil.loxera Cía.