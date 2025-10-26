Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Conclude Their Stay in Spain

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 26 October 2025, 15:15 Comenta Share

In early November 2024, Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, moved to Spain in what seemed to be an indefinite relocation. However, their stay in the country lasted just a year. The actor himself confirmed their return to the United States during an interview in New York while promoting his documentary 'Wisdom of Happiness' about the Dalai Lama. "We were in Spain for a year," he said, speaking in the past tense, and clarified, "in fact, we have already returned."

"The most important thing I can say is that Ale was truly happy for her family, her friends, her culture, her city. And the food. All of that, all those wonderful things about the culture. So it was fabulous," he recounted, without detailing the reasons for their unexpected return. When they arrived in Spain, the actor announced he would spend several years there. "She was very generous in allowing me to live six years in my world, so it's fair that I now dedicate at least another six living in hers," he said.

During the twelve months spent in these lands, Gere acquired several properties seeking maximum privacy; he visited Málaga with Antonio Banderas, who invited him to see his show 'Gipsy'; he was moved by Rozalén's music; walked red carpets with his wife; enjoyed Spanish cuisine while travelling across the country and even received the International Goya Award.

"We are happier than ever," he said last January. "The truth is, you are seeing us at our moment. We are happier than ever. She, because she is at home, and I because if she is happy, I am happy," he said while the couple shared details about their charitable initiative: "The reason why both Richard and I are here in Madrid is to be part of the board of the NGO Hogar Sí. We want to help this country end homelessness. Our goal is that, in five years, no one sleeps on the street," Alejandra explained.

Richard Gere also arrived with an ambitious project to end homelessness: "My wife and I have set out to end this situation in six years. There are 30,000 people. It's something manageable," he told Ana Pastor in an interview for 'El Objetivo'. The couple participated in a documentary titled 'What Nobody Wants to See' that gave voice to homeless people to make them visible.

In his speeches, Gere praised the Spanish lifestyle and lamented the situation in the United States. "I come from America, where a bully is the president," he said during his acceptance speech for the International Goya Award, under the watchful eye of an emotional Alejandra. "We must have strength, bravery, and courage to stand up because there must be room for kindness in our lives," he advocated.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly until last September, when the actor and his family decided to delay their return to Spain, and his children, Albert, 13, from a previous relationship of Alejandra; Alexander, 6, and James, 5, did not start classes at the Brewster School in La Moraleja as expected after the couple visited the progress of the school's construction last summer.

And so, without further ado, with his statements during the promotion of his film about the Dalai Lama, he finally confirmed that the return to Spain would not happen, and for now, they are settled in the United States, where the actor's eldest son, Homer Gere, lives, born from his relationship with actress Carey Lowell.