Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche The works will last for three months, focusing on replacing the pavement, curbs, median, and tree pits.

This week marks the commencement of reurbanisation and improvement works on Clara Campoamor Street in Carrús, aiming to provide a definitive solution to the persistent pothole issues that residents have faced for over 20 years.

The Councillor for Contracting and Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, stated that "a comprehensive reform of the street was a commitment due to the potholes that have appeared in recent years, which previous administrations failed to address. Now, this municipal government will implement a definitive measure to eliminate them following the latest occurrence a few months ago."

The works involve the reurbanisation and enhancement of the roadway along the section of Campoamor Street, from the intersection with Francisco Miller Giner Street to the junction with Juan Maciá Esclapez Street, covering a straight line of 110 metres.

The project focuses on the complete replacement of the pavement and roadbed. Given that the street is situated in a well-established urban area with buildings over fifty years old, an alternative that minimises potential impacts, particularly vibrations, noise, and dust, has been chosen.

The new gradient has been designed to improve the comfort and safety of vehicular traffic, thereby avoiding the current gradient changes caused by settlements.

The initial tasks include the demolition of the existing pavement and curbs, as well as the demolition of the median, tree pits, and unique elements on the roadway.

Following the excavation of the pavement, the renewal of the sewer collector running along the west side of Clara Campoamor Street and part of the existing collector on Patricio Ruíz Gómez Street is planned by Aigües d'Elx, which began installing new water connections in June.

Once the collector, household connections, storm drains, and wells have been renewed by Aigües d'Elx, trench backfilling and the creation of the new roadbed will proceed.

The district councillor, Samuel Ruiz, noted that this was a "demand from the residents of Clara Campoamor who have been calling for a solution for years." In light of this situation, he said, "a firm decision had to be made to carry out a decisive action, which is what this municipal government has done. We did not want to apply more patches but rather listen to the residents and permanently address this issue."

In this regard, he made it clear that the "only solution was a comprehensive reform of the street" and asked residents for patience during the works, "which are necessary for what the neighbourhood demands."

The budget amounts to 373,000 euros, and the works will last for three months. In this context, Guilabert explained that the entire street will be closed to expedite progress, as recommended by municipal engineers and the Local Police, hence the halving of the timeline.