Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Clara Campoamor Street, now with barriers. AE

Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche

The works will last for three months, focusing on replacing the pavement, curbs, median, and tree pits.

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Monday, 3 November 2025, 13:55

Comenta

This week marks the commencement of reurbanisation and improvement works on Clara Campoamor Street in Carrús, aiming to provide a definitive solution to the persistent pothole issues that residents have faced for over 20 years.

The Councillor for Contracting and Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, stated that "a comprehensive reform of the street was a commitment due to the potholes that have appeared in recent years, which previous administrations failed to address. Now, this municipal government will implement a definitive measure to eliminate them following the latest occurrence a few months ago."

The works involve the reurbanisation and enhancement of the roadway along the section of Campoamor Street, from the intersection with Francisco Miller Giner Street to the junction with Juan Maciá Esclapez Street, covering a straight line of 110 metres.

Imagen principal - Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche
Imagen secundaria 1 - Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche
Imagen secundaria 2 - Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche

The project focuses on the complete replacement of the pavement and roadbed. Given that the street is situated in a well-established urban area with buildings over fifty years old, an alternative that minimises potential impacts, particularly vibrations, noise, and dust, has been chosen.

The new gradient has been designed to improve the comfort and safety of vehicular traffic, thereby avoiding the current gradient changes caused by settlements.

The initial tasks include the demolition of the existing pavement and curbs, as well as the demolition of the median, tree pits, and unique elements on the roadway.

Following the excavation of the pavement, the renewal of the sewer collector running along the west side of Clara Campoamor Street and part of the existing collector on Patricio Ruíz Gómez Street is planned by Aigües d'Elx, which began installing new water connections in June.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Once the collector, household connections, storm drains, and wells have been renewed by Aigües d'Elx, trench backfilling and the creation of the new roadbed will proceed.

The district councillor, Samuel Ruiz, noted that this was a "demand from the residents of Clara Campoamor who have been calling for a solution for years." In light of this situation, he said, "a firm decision had to be made to carry out a decisive action, which is what this municipal government has done. We did not want to apply more patches but rather listen to the residents and permanently address this issue."

In this regard, he made it clear that the "only solution was a comprehensive reform of the street" and asked residents for patience during the works, "which are necessary for what the neighbourhood demands."

The budget amounts to 373,000 euros, and the works will last for three months. In this context, Guilabert explained that the entire street will be closed to expedite progress, as recommended by municipal engineers and the Local Police, hence the halving of the timeline.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cortes de luz en Alicante: apagones de hasta siete horas en el centro y la playa de San Juan
  2. 2 La Aemet anuncia la llegada de un nuevo frente frío a Alicante con mínimas de cinco grados
  3. 3 El Hércules CF salva un punto en Antequera en el minuto 100 pero se va indignado con el VAR (1-1)
  4. 4 Carlos Jarque, el guardián de la pólvora se despide tras décadas de servicio en Alicante
  5. 5 Muere una mujer de 42 años en un grave accidente en la N-332 en Orihuela
  6. 6 Mazón dimite y deja la Generalitat en manos de Vox
  7. 7 Los cuatros escenarios que maneja el PPCV para superar la crisis por la salida de Mazón
  8. 8 Vilaplana sobre Mazón: «Me estalla la cabeza. ¿Cómo pudo hablarme con normalidad? Creo que no sabía nada, si no no es posible»
  9. 9 Hallan muerto a un hombre británico de 50 años en una calle de Xàbia
  10. 10 Mazón anuncia que comparecerá este lunes para aclarar su futuro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche

Reurbanisation and Improvement Works Begin on Clara Campoamor Street in Elche