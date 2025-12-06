Return to the Bernabéu Tests Real Madrid's Green Shoots The Whites return to their stadium after 36 days, six away matches, several setbacks, and a decisive and soothing victory at San Mamés

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Saturday, 6 December 2025, 19:15 Comenta Share

Real Madrid returns home after 36 days. The Santiago Bernabéu opens its doors to the team following the high-profile NFL experience, and the team breathes a sigh of relief after more than a month with six away matches, a defeat at Anfield, three league setbacks in the form of draws, and finally, a decisive and soothing victory against Athletic at San Mamés that has revitalized the Basque coach's debated project just in time for the reunion with their demanding fans.

The clash against Celta in Chamartín gains importance as a test for those green shoots seen in a Madrid that overcame the lions through the hammer of the voracious scorer Kylian Mbappé and the shield of Thibaut Courtois, a well-established safety under the posts. With the most physical midfield possible, without Güler, and under a clear commitment to transition football and speed with space, the Whites returned to the path of victory against an Athletic in very low hours, though.

The Bilbao side conceded facilities, giving ground to a comfortable and devastating opponent when they have space to run. So far, they have struggled more against closed opponents and those who opt for suffocating pressure, parameters in which the Celta of Giráldez, more inclined to attractive play than points, does not seem to fit either.

What works should not be changed, advises football's popular wisdom, but the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who completed his most convincing performance as a Madrid player at San Mamés, at least offensively thanks to his enormous capacity for long passes, forces a scheme adjustment. Raúl Asencio could enter at right-back, or Militao could be moved to that position, but precedents indicate that the versatile Valverde will return to the right flank, clearing a spot in midfield for Güler, who was left out in Bilbao.

Option for Güller

It could be a good opportunity for Xabi Alonso to attempt again that difficult fit between the Turk and Bellingham, who have not yet mixed satisfactorily on the pitch, given their indefinition as hybrids between midfielders and players between the lines. Behind them, the double pivot formed by Tchouaméni and Camavinga - finally in the squad after finishing the match against Athletic with ankle discomfort - an option that allows inserting one of the two between the central defenders and deploying the flanks with Valverde and Carreras, two players with a lot of range.

Up front, Vinicius, reconciled with Xabi Alonso judging by the embrace between them at San Mamés, and Mbappé, in full scoring streak and motivated just four goals away from Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record in a calendar year with the Real Madrid shirt, which the Portuguese set in 2013 with 59 goals. Stopping the French star and deciphering Courtois' lock, a difficult double challenge for Celta, who saw their improvement in recent matches halted against Espanyol last matchday, but who arrive at the Bernabéu with all their weapons, mainly captain Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias, the Celeste reference in the attack.

-Probable Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Rüdiger, Carreras, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mbappé, and Vinicius.

Celta: Radu, Javi Rueda, Javi Rodríguez, Starfelt, Marcos Alonso, Carreira, Moriba, Miguel Román, Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias, and Bryan Zaragoza.

Referee: Alejandro Quintero González (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu.

Time and TV: 21:00 h. Movistar LaLiga.