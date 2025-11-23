A Resilient Elche Impresses Against Real Madrid The franjiverde team took the lead twice, but Xabi Alonso's side managed to equalise on both occasions.

El Martínez Valero opened its doors with the need for the franjiverdes to secure three points: four points above relegation, five matches without a win, and the memory of a winless streak against Real Madrid stretching back to 1978. Opposite them, a wounded Real Madrid side after their setback in Vallecas, compelled to keep pace with Barça following their victory against Athletic Club.

Despite the weight of history, Elche emerged without fear. Eder Sarabia's men stood firm from the first minute against a Madrid side in need of a win. Rodrygo was the first to threaten for the whites with a left-footed shot after a diagonal run from the right, but the effort went high. The franjiverde response, however, was much clearer: Courtois saved a one-on-one against Rafa Mir after Carreras complicated matters in ball distribution. The Belgian made a trademark save with his foot.

Madrid responded aerially. Trent delivered a measured corner into the area, and Asencio won the header, but his downward effort went narrowly wide. The match then entered a phase of end-to-end play, with Elche seeking to control the tempo and a vertical Madrid waiting to counter-attack to score first.

Eder Sarabia's side came close to scoring again after a mistake by Huijsen: his poor clearance left André Silva alone, who tried to assist Rafa Mir, but the pass was behind, and the central defender recovered.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's threat came from their most dangerous weapon. Mbappé had two consecutive chances: first, after going one-on-one with Iñaki Peña, but his final touch was too heavy, and the franjiverde goalkeeper closed the angle. Then, following a perfect cross from Trent, the Frenchman volleyed with everything in his favour almost in the six-yard box, but the keeper made a miraculous save with his foot.

Despite Xabi Alonso's side's attacks, Elche did not falter. In the 38th minute, Diang threaded a delightful pass to André Silva, who found himself alone against Courtois. This time, the shot was too central, and the Belgian responded again. With clear chances for both sides but goalkeepers prevailing in each duel, the match reached halftime with an intense 0-0, leaving everything open.

The second half began with Real Madrid taking a step forward and once again finding their most disruptive player. Mbappé made an electric run, breaking lines until reaching the final third. There, he passed to Rodrygo, who controlled and shot without hesitation. The shot was dangerous, but Iñaki Peña reacted with feline reflexes, diving low to deflect for a corner and maintain the 0-0.

After Madrid's warning, the Martínez Valero erupted. In a moment of pure fantasy, Germán Valera crafted a magical assist, a brilliant backheel that left Febas alone against Courtois. The midfielder controlled, lifted his head, and calmly slotted it home, just inside the post. The ball hit the woodwork and slowly went in, sending the franjiverde stands into raptures.

The Elche goal forced Real Madrid to react immediately. Xabi Alonso made changes from the bench, aware that his team needed a change of pace and depth. Vinicius, Valverde, and Camavinga, three key players, came on for Fran García, Rodrygo, and Ceballos.

Despite the triple change for the whites, Elche did not lose control of the game. Sarabia's men showed personality, order, and a maturity uncharacteristic of a team in need, moving the ball calmly and closing all interior channels. Madrid, increasingly rushed and hasty, found few spaces. Mistakes began to pile up, and nerves were evident in every frustrated attack. Xabi Alonso's team repeatedly clashed against the solid and well-organised franjiverde block.

When Elche was at their best, the match nearly turned dramatic. Madrid hit the post after a dangerous low cross from Trent. The franjiverde clearance was mishit and headed towards their own goal, but the ball struck the crossbar as the Martínez Valero held its breath. The warning was serious... and the equaliser came almost immediately.

In a corner, Bellingham flicked on at the near post with great intelligence, a crucial extension that left Huijsen free to tap in at the goalmouth. A poacher's finish and 1-1 on the scoreboard, restoring parity in a match that was red-hot.

The game entered a phase of madness, and 'El Toro' appeared to unleash franjiverde euphoria. Álvaro Rodríguez scored a stunning goal for 2-1. The forward, with a past at Real Madrid, executed a marvellous move: a spectacular switch of feet against Asencio, a cut at the edge of the box, and a low, hard, and precise shot, impossible for Courtois. A classic striker's goal. The Martínez Valero erupted: the ex-player's law struck again.

But the joy was short-lived. In the next play, Real Madrid responded immediately with Bellingham's 2-2. Mbappé saved a ball on the line after another flick-on by Huijsen, and the Englishman, completely free at the far post, only had to tap it in. Parity once more in a completely wild match.

Gonzalo missed a golden chance for the third. The Elche forward lunged with everything inside the box to connect with a dangerous cross after a great combination between Camavinga and Mbappé on the left, but he could only graze the ball without directing it towards goal. The Martínez Valero was left with a collective gasp.

In the 96th minute, the match took a turn for the worse for Elche. Chust was sent off after an incident where Mbappé broke away with great authority near the area. The central defender, overwhelmed and unable to reach the ball, resorted to pulling to stop the Frenchman. The referee had no doubt: a straight red card, leaving Elche with one less in the final stretch.

Elche, already down to ten men after Chust's expulsion in the 96th minute, held on as best they could against a pressing Madrid. Ultimately, the match ended 2-2, a draw that leaves the franjiverdes with positive feelings after competing toe-to-toe, taking the lead twice, and holding their ground until the end. A point of character against a top-level opponent.