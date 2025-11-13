Residents of Playa de San Juan Demand More Cleanliness and Control Over Public Drinking José Caracena, representative of the association, calls for a community centre and a health centre

Playa de San Juan is no longer just a summer destination. With over 30,000 registered residents, this neighbourhood has changed its pace: life here is constant, and so are the community's demands.

José Caracena, spokesperson for the Juntos Avanzamos neighbourhood association in Playa de San Juan, explains that the population growth has brought new challenges: "It used to be quieter, mostly tourists in the summer. Now, there are many people living here year-round, which requires more cleanliness, more control over public drinking, and better maintenance of public spaces."

Residents are calling for a public drinking control plan that allows for real oversight and a deterrent effect.

Cleanliness is one of the long-standing demands. "The beach is quite good, but the parks suffer. There are leaves and dirt. Moreover, in summer, with parks full of people, the situation is much more noticeable. We need machinery, personnel, and coordination to keep them in good condition all year," Caracena notes. He adds that existing infrastructure, such as walkways and foot showers, requires continuous maintenance to be useful, especially for the elderly.

Public drinking is one of the main concerns. "It's not that young people don't have the right to have fun, but they must respect others," Caracena insists. He explains that police presence is sporadic: "With a patrol passing by a couple of times at the trouble spots, we only manage to disperse the groups for a while; eventually, people return." Therefore, residents are calling for a more structured surveillance plan that allows for real control and a deterrent effect.

Health Centre and Community Space

But these are not the only demands from residents to the Alicante City Council. Projects like a social centre and the construction of a health centre are some of the promises that have been pending for years.

"We lack spaces to meet and care for our elderly. The neighbourhood has grown, but the services have not," the neighbourhood entity warns, highlighting that unwanted loneliness and healthcare saturation are the main current issues.

In the case of the La Condomina health centre, the works will go to tender in January 2026, with construction expected to begin in the summer. Its facilities will be located on Locutor Vicente Hipólito Avenue, serving around 21,000 citizens and covering an area of approximately 3,500 square metres.

Meanwhile, the association insists on the urgency of setting up a social centre. "There are more and more elderly people living alone. A meeting and activity space would help strengthen the community and improve quality of life," they stress.

The neighbourhood laments that political promises have not translated into real progress. "The City Council listens to us, but does not act. We've been waiting for the same things for years," they state. "Investment is made in image, but not in life. Playa de San Juan needs services that match its population. We want a neighbourhood where one can age with dignity," Caracena concludes.