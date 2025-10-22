Reports of Daytime Alcohol Consumption Near Children's Playgrounds in Alicante Vox Party to Address Safety, Maintenance, and Cleanliness Concerns in Carolinas and Bola de Oro at Upcoming Council Meeting

Various incidents occurring in the Bola de Oro neighbourhood of Alicante will be brought to light at the upcoming municipal council meeting. One such issue is the consumption of alcoholic beverages in view of minors, as reported by the Vox municipal group this Tuesday.

"Bola de Oro is filled with people drinking alcohol in public during daylight hours while children play in a park with swings," stated Councillor Óscar Castillo, who is leading the institutional declaration to be presented at the council meeting.

This is one of the situations that Vox is denouncing after holding a meeting with residents and shopkeepers from the Carolinas Altas and Bola de Oro neighbourhoods. They will demand urgent measures from the Government team to prevent "institutional neglect" in Plaza del Sol and its surroundings.

As part of this request, the Vox municipal group will call for the "immediate attention to deficiencies" in the accessibility of sidewalks, roads, and pedestrian crossings, as well as solutions to the "serious" parking problems "affecting the neighbourhood."

Councillor Óscar Castillo further notes that "basic issues such as safety, cleanliness, and maintenance of these areas are being neglected" by the Government team, which is "focused on announcing large projects they do not intend to execute."

During the meeting with residents of Carolinas Altas and Bola de Oro, the Vox municipal group explained "the necessity of a cleaning shock plan in these areas." This is an "indispensable condition" for Abascal's party to negotiate the 2026 municipal budget, for which the PP needs their support.

"In these neighbourhoods, as unfortunately happens in many other areas of Alicante, there are cleanliness issues and accumulated rubbish, and even rats roaming freely among containers and cars. Vox, together with residents and shopkeepers, demands effective and constant work because the taxes they pay should positively reflect in their daily lives, and due to a lack of political commitment, this is not the case," Castillo emphasised.