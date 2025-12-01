Renting, Subscription or Second-hand: Which is the Best Option for Car Ownership?

N. S. Monday, 1 December 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Traditional car purchasing is losing ground to new models such as renting, subscription, or second-hand sales among individuals and professionals. "The renting or subscription customer does not accept delays or uncertainty: they want to know where their car is and when they will receive it, just like when they buy any other product online," explains Felix Müller, CEO of ONLOGIST, the digital platform specializing in individual vehicle transport.

The rise of these models is not anecdotal. Renting alone has already surpassed 230,000 registrations in Spain by August 2025, according to the Spanish Association of Vehicle Renting; a figure that, when combined with the growth of the second-hand market and the push of automotive subscriptions, has multiplied logistical movements per vehicle before reaching the end user.

In this new context, digital platforms are emerging as the dominant operational model. ONLOGIST allows renting companies, dealerships, or subscription companies to manage all transfers from a single panel, assigning each transport to the nearest available professional driver, with real-time traceability and digital proof of collection and delivery.

Thus, it is important to clearly understand the main characteristics and advantages (or not) of each of these services and make an informed choice. For example, renting includes fixed fees and often services such as maintenance and taxes. It is a good option for those who want a new car every few years with a clear expense forecast, but it can be more expensive in the long run.

On the other hand, subscription is a flexible model, ranging from days to months or years, which may or may not include some services in the fee.

Finally, second-hand cars are ideal for those looking for a long-term purchase or for companies with fleet renewal plans. The initial cost is lower, but maintenance expenses and possible depreciation must be considered.