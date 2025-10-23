Renault Appoints Alexandre Malval as New Design Director

Alexandre Malval, aged 55 and a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London

Renault Group announced today the appointment of Alexandre Malval as the new Design Director for the Renault brand. He will assume his position on January 2nd, reporting directly to Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer and member of the Renault Group Leadership Team. Malval will also join the Renault brand's management committee.

Alexandre Malval, aged 55 and a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, has an extensive international career in the automotive industry.

He began his career at Renault in 1994, exploring concepts as an exterior designer in the advanced design department.

Later, he worked at the Volkswagen Group's European design centre in Barcelona (1996), developing projects for Audi and Volkswagen. In 2001, he joined Citroën and later Peugeot, taking on the role of design director at Citroën in 2012.

Since 2018, Malval has served as CEO and design director of the 'Mercedes-Benz International Design Center Europe' in Sophia Antipolis, a studio dedicated to advanced design and the conception of series vehicles for Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, Smart, and AMG.

Laurens van den Acker expressed his satisfaction, noting that Malval's experience in major groups, his international vision, and his ability to create design-driven brands will be "key assets to take Renault to the next level."

Meanwhile, Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand, stated that Malval's arrival marks a new stage in the ambition to design "cars for living that fully express Renault's strategic vision, between emotion, innovation, and an unprecedented customer experience."

Cambolive sees his international experience and sense of innovation as "determining levers to drive Renault's development in Europe and on the global stage."