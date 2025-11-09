A Renault 4CV, an Alpine A610 Evolution, models or legendary Formula 1 engines: An extraordinary Renault auction

N. S. Sunday, 9 November 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Renault currently holds an exceptional collection of historic vehicles, artworks, and archival documents that will be gathered from 2027 in the 'Les collections' museum located in Flins-sur-Seine, in the Paris region. This unprecedented space, open to all, will bring Renault's heritage to life for the first time and allow the public to explore the brand's 125-year legacy.

As part of this project to bring its collections together in a spectacular location, Renault will streamline its collection of historic vehicles to preserve 600 emblematic models, unique and produced since 1898. The brand will proceed with the sale of certain vehicles of which it has several examples, ensuring at least one example of each model representing its 125-year history is retained.

Partners since 2022, Renault and Artcurial Motorcars announce a date for all collectors, brand enthusiasts, and automotive history lovers. This unprecedented auction will take place on December 7, 2025, in the heart of the historic site of Flins-sur-Seine, just 40 kilometres from Paris. Currently undergoing transformation, this iconic location will host Renault's heritage in 2027 through a space dedicated to Renault collections, spanning over a century of automotive innovation and passion.

The sale will feature a hundred historic cars, among the more than 800 currently preserved in the Renault collection, as well as a selection of a hundred objects, including toys, models, driver suits, and various items. More than 90% of the lots will be offered without a reserve price, providing enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces.

Here are the origins, a journey to the past with the 1901 Type D, still functional, and a rare 1933 bus; two vehicles that reflect Louis Renault's ingenuity. The collection's workshops will also present replicas of the 1898 Type A in thermal and electric versions, produced by the collection's teams in very few examples for the brand's centenary in 1998.

Also, the competition, an exceptional tribute to Formula 1 and the Turbo revolution. Renault Sport, a pioneer of the turbocharged engine in F1, marked the discipline's history since 1977 with the RS01, the first Formula 1 with a turbo engine. In 1977, the famous RS01, the first Formula 1 with a turbo engine, revolutionised the hierarchy and paved the way for a decade of significant innovations. After a difficult start, the perseverance of Jean-Pierre Jabouille, René Arnoux, Alain Prost, and the entire Renault Sport team was rewarded in 1979 when Jean-Pierre Jabouille achieved the first victory of a Turbo Formula 1 in Dijon, a historic milestone that would later inspire all constructors.

Ampliar Formula 1 P.F.

The sale pays tribute to this mythical era with about twenty authentic single-seaters from the Turbo years (1981–1985), from RE27B to RE60 01B, driven by great names like René Arnoux, Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Patrick Tambay, Eddie Cheever, and Alain Prost. The legendary RE40, winner of the Belgian GP in Spa, embodies the success of a visionary decade.

Some F1 cars will be presented with their original technical notebooks, extremely rare documents detailing the work of the Viry-Châtillon engineers. Renault F1 cars competed in 123 Grands Prix between 1977 and 1985, achieving 15 victories and 31 pole positions.

Similarly, endurance. Alpine A442, a symbol of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be presented in its chassis 0 version, the origin of the line. Driven by great names, it stood out in 1975 at Imola, Nürburgring, and Le Mans in 1977. It is preserved in the Renault collection and is presented today with a decoration close to its high-speed test trials in Columbus in November 1977.

Ampliar Maxi Turbo 5 B0 P.F.

The rally, where icons like the Maxi Turbo 5 B0 prototype and Renault 5 GT Turbo Bandama evoke Renault's great rally moments. Of exceptional authenticity, the Renault 5 GT Turbo still retains the red earth of Bandama, a vibrant memory of the world championship with Alain Oreille.

Ampliar Renault 5 GT Turbo Bandama P.F.

As well as iconic classics, from 4CV to Renault 5 "police", through Floride Disney or Clio Williams, the sale celebrates popular and emblematic models. Restored (like 4CV) or preserved in excellent original condition (like Clio Williams). Some will be offered with their registration, a rare opportunity to acquire a historic piece directly from the manufacturer.

Ampliar 4CV P.F.

Models like Alpine will also be highlighted, such as an exceptional unit of A610 Evolution, the most powerful ever built, Alpine V6 Turbo, and a model of A110.

Ampliar A610 P.F.

Hundred of objects

Wind tunnel and design models: about 40 wind tunnel, study, and design models, made in very few examples, will illustrate Renault's know-how. Among them, emblematic models like Renault 4, Renault 5, a pearlescent version of the Supercinco, and a surprising series of Twingo with different finishes. There will also be 1/5 scale concept cars and rare Formula 1 models.

Ampliar Collection items P.F.

Legendary Formula 1 engines and driver objects: motorsport enthusiasts will be captivated by legendary F1 engines, such as the Renault Elf V6 Turbo EF15, sold complete with its transport box. This engine equipped Ayrton Senna's Lotus in the Detroit GP and in the Adelaide qualifiers in 1986. Helmets, replica suits, and Renault F1 promotional items will also be auctioned.

Ampliar Engines P.F.

Unusual pieces and rare objects: Renault also represents a universe of limitless creativity. The sale will include unexpected items such as railcars, watches, boats, and prestigious models. Among them, one of the three known examples of the "Reinastella" flying saucer, made in collaboration with Eurodisney. As a symbol of an era, a model of the Liberty-Ship agency (around 1957) will also be presented, illustrating the export of the Dauphine model to the United States, as well as a 1/20 scale model of the panoramic railcar. Finally, a double-sided Bodet clock, from the Flins-sur-Seine factory, will evoke the golden age of the industrial site.