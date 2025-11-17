Renault 4 e-Tech: a 100% electric and versatile icon

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:16 Comenta Share

Renault's best-selling model worldwide is making a comeback in an electric version, aiming to democratise electric vehicles with a family-friendly vision that offers maximum comfort for a variety of uses.

The Renault 4's history is a true global success story, boasting impressive figures: over thirty years, 8,135,424 units were sold across five continents and in more than a hundred countries.

[CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THIS CAR]

This achievement makes it the most sold Renault model globally, manufactured in Europe (nearly 1 million units at the Valladolid Factory), South America, Africa, and even Oceania, solidifying its status as an international cultural icon. Its successor, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric, aims to renew this success.

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric finds its place in the B segment, just above the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, sharing the same platform. Slightly larger and more spacious than the latter, it positions itself similarly to how the Captur does with the Clio.

While the Renault 5 E-Tech electric targets urban customers, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric has a broader vision, aiming to bring electric driving to all audiences, including young families.

The word that best defined the original model, versatility, accurately summarises the ambition of its successor. Thirty years after its commercialisation ended, this same word resonates just as well with the new model. As a product of the Renaulution, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric joins the electric range as the car for multiple needs. Its design follows a clear philosophy: to meet as many customer use cases as possible.

Ampliar Technical Sheet Engines: electric 120-150 HP Consumption: from 14.7 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.14/1.81/1.55 Boot: from 420 litres Price: from 29,900 euros

Therefore, it has been designed for both daily commutes and weekend getaways, whether solo or with family. As the "cowboy car" of the 21st century, it can do it all, eagerly awaiting cities, countryside, mountains, and highways.

As proof of its versatility, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric offers a unique boot volume/modularity duo in its segment, with 420 litres available thanks to its cubic shapes, an easily accessible loading threshold, ingenious storage spaces, a foldable bench, and a tablet-type passenger seat arrangement (a first in a Renault electric vehicle).

Moreover, comfort is guaranteed on any route, thanks to a considerable ground clearance and the advanced Extended Grip system. All these features, combined with its record-breaking habitability, low centre of gravity, road behaviour, 'one pedal' function, and up to 400 km range, have been made possible by the specific AmpR Small platform, unique in Europe and shared with the Renault 5 E-Tech electric. With all this, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric becomes the perfect compact car to stay calm in both traffic jams and long distances.