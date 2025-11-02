Release of Notorious 'Niño Juan' After Friday's Kidnapping in Madrid Upon arriving at the scene on Friday night, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle with bullet holes.

Juan María Gordillo Plaza, a repeat offender known as 'Niño Juan', was released on Saturday after being kidnapped on Friday night, according to sources close to the investigation.

The National Police had deployed the Kidnapping Group 12 due to a shooting on Friday night in Carabanchel, where a vehicle was found with several bullet holes and its occupant reportedly kidnapped, only to be released the following day. According to the aforementioned sources, it was the notorious criminal.

Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned vehicle on the street, riddled with bullet holes but empty. It appears that three cars had intercepted this vehicle, forcibly removed the driver, and fled the scene, as reported by police sources.

'Niño Juan' has over 20 years of criminal history, including his arrest in 2010 in France for planning a robbery on behalf of a Chinese criminal organization at the Fontainebleau castle-museum.

In February 2018, he was arrested following the dismantling of a gang dedicated to stealing electronic devices and mobile phones from cars and trucks. In 2013, he was also apprehended in a chalet in El Berrueco for crimes in various localities of the region and neighboring provinces. Two years ago, he was caught again when a criminal group of five thieves specializing in forceful robberies of industrial warehouses and trucks was dismantled.