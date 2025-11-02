Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Mascletà de las Hogueras: el rugido de la bestia ensordece la plaza de España de Alicante

Release of Notorious 'Niño Juan' After Friday's Kidnapping in Madrid

Upon arriving at the scene on Friday night, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle with bullet holes.

EP

Sunday, 2 November 2025, 15:00

Comenta

Juan María Gordillo Plaza, a repeat offender known as 'Niño Juan', was released on Saturday after being kidnapped on Friday night, according to sources close to the investigation.

The National Police had deployed the Kidnapping Group 12 due to a shooting on Friday night in Carabanchel, where a vehicle was found with several bullet holes and its occupant reportedly kidnapped, only to be released the following day. According to the aforementioned sources, it was the notorious criminal.

Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned vehicle on the street, riddled with bullet holes but empty. It appears that three cars had intercepted this vehicle, forcibly removed the driver, and fled the scene, as reported by police sources.

'Niño Juan' has over 20 years of criminal history, including his arrest in 2010 in France for planning a robbery on behalf of a Chinese criminal organization at the Fontainebleau castle-museum.

In February 2018, he was arrested following the dismantling of a gang dedicated to stealing electronic devices and mobile phones from cars and trucks. In 2013, he was also apprehended in a chalet in El Berrueco for crimes in various localities of the region and neighboring provinces. Two years ago, he was caught again when a criminal group of five thieves specializing in forceful robberies of industrial warehouses and trucks was dismantled.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cortes de tráfico en la plaza de toros de Alicante por la mascletà de las Hogueras: calles y horarios
  2. 2 Muere una mujer de 42 años en un grave accidente en la N-332 en Orihuela
  3. 3 Una visita a El Campello «más cara que unas vacaciones en el Caribe»: la multa a la que se enfrentan por tirar muebles al contenedor
  4. 4 ¡Aviso a pasajeros! Ocho autobuses cambian su ruta por la mascletà de las Hogueras de Alicante
  5. 5 Maribel Vilaplana sale del hospital
  6. 6 Cortes de luz en Alicante: apagones de hasta siete horas en el centro y la playa de San Juan
  7. 7 Mazón negocia su salida mientras el PPCV propone a Mompó y Génova quiere a Catalá
  8. 8 Dos detenidos por robar 700 euros en un par de lavanderías exprés de Alicante durante la noche de Halloween
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 1 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Hallan muerto a un hombre británico de 50 años en una calle de Xàbia

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Release of Notorious 'Niño Juan' After Friday's Kidnapping in Madrid

Release of Notorious &#039;Niño Juan&#039; After Friday&#039;s Kidnapping in Madrid