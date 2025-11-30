He Recruited Undocumented Immigrants for Jobs He Never Paid For National Police Arrest 43-Year-Old Man in Elda for Fraud

National Police officers have arrested a 43-year-old man in Elda as the alleged perpetrator of a fraud crime. The detainee recruited people seeking employment, particularly those in irregular situations, through social media. After verbally agreeing on a job, he failed to pay them for the work performed.

The investigation began following several complaints that revealed similar criminal characteristics. Victims reported a possible fraud by a man who, after contacting them via social media, offered them agricultural jobs for which they were not paid the agreed amount upon completion.

The investigation unfolded in two phases: in the first, three victims were identified. They had used job search ads online and were contacted by a man who verbally agreed to have them perform various gardening tasks on a rural property he owned. Despite completing the work, they were not compensated, despite multiple attempts to receive payment.

In the second phase of the investigation, officers located a fourth victim who, after contacting the same man, performed masonry and carpentry work in a house for ten days. This victim stated that no contract was signed and that the work was done without safety measures. No payment was received for the work.

Based on all the gathered information, officers noted the same criminal action by the alleged perpetrator with each victim, agreeing on a job that was never paid for. The total unpaid amount reached 1,490 euros.

Aware of the victims' irregular status, the alleged perpetrator conducted the work without any contracts or necessary safety measures and protective equipment. He exploited their need and the potential impunity offered by their fear of reporting due to their situation.

During the operational phase of the investigation, a police operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of the main suspect for his involvement in a fraud crime.