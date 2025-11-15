A Record-Breaking Team

Javier Varela Saturday, 15 November 2025, 20:25 Comenta Share

Spain's national team, under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, has penned one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of Spanish football. With the resounding victory against Georgia (0-4), which virtually seals their place in next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada barring an unexpected outcome, La Roja has managed to surpass a record that seemed untouchable: the longest unbeaten streak of all time, set by the golden generation that won the World Cup in South Africa.

That legendary team, guided by the unmistakable 'tiki-taka', remained unbeaten for 29 matches, amassing 24 wins and five draws that led to their first World Cup star and the conquest of their second consecutive European Championship. It seemed an insurmountable bar. Yet, this new Spain has achieved it.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain has taken up the mantle with a blend of ambition, freshness, and a footballing idea that has evolved without losing its essence. Since March 28, 2023, when they fell 2-0 to Scotland in Glasgow during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the team has not lost again. The national team has gone 1,328 days without knowing defeat.

That day, which seemed a worrying stumble at the start of the journey, has become over time a turning point. Because from then on, the team grew, matured, and found a balance that has allowed them to string together a historic streak that already surpasses the records of the most glorious generation in Spanish football. Since that day, Luis de la Fuente's team has amassed 25 wins and 5 draws. 30 matches unbeaten.

Two titles along the way

The pinnacle of this evolution came in the summer of 2024, when Spain was crowned European champions again, twelve years later. That title confirmed that the renewal process driven by De la Fuente had taken root. Young and veteran players integrated into a solid project, mentally strong and capable of competing at the highest level against any opponent. The European Championship was not an oasis: it was the confirmation of a path.

Amidst this long streak, Spain also lifted the 2023 Nations League, a tournament that served as a boost and a demonstration that the team was building its own identity. Although in 2025 they could not repeat the title and lost on penalties to Portugal after drawing in 90 minutes, that defeat did not break the unbeaten status in terms of regulation time, and the streak remained intact. The group, far from collapsing, reinforced the feeling that this project has longevity, competitiveness, and character.

The World Challenge

The victory against Georgia not only represents an almost definitive step towards the World Cup but also officially certifies their entry into the history books. La Roja is once again an international reference, once again commands respect, and once again demonstrates that Spain is capable of reinventing itself without renouncing its identity. The record is not just a number: it is the reflection of a team that has learned to grow from self-criticism, adapt to modern football, and regain the hunger for great moments.

That team that won everything seemed unrepeatable, but this new Spain has shown that history is not set in stone. Now, with a united group, a coach firm in his ideas, and a generation born to compete, Spanish football is experiencing a new golden era. And it does so, once again, from the top.