Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal against Olympiacos. Ep

Rashford, a Solution for Flick in the Classic

The Englishman can play in various positions and help alleviate the attacking absences facing the Blaugrana

Daniel Panero

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 18:20

Comenta

Marcus Rashford has made a strong impression at Barcelona, and this Sunday presents a golden opportunity to further win over the Blaugrana fans. For the first time as a Barça player, he visits the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, stepping in as an emergency wildcard for Hansi Flick. Recent injuries to Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, and Lewandowski have opened the door for him to start in the classic. He is the solution for a Barça team still dealing with injuries but relying on the talent of their new star.

Rashford's versatility has proven crucial in recent matches, suggesting he could continue to be key both at the start and throughout the classic. Raphinha will be available again, but without prior match fitness, his full participation seems unlikely. Ferran Torres was called up against Olympiacos but did not play. Both are expected starters but will need to share minutes with Rashford, who seems comfortable switching positions and is aware of the spotlight this Sunday. "It's my first classic, and I'm very excited. It's possibly the biggest match there is, and I think I'm in good form," he said in an interview on Barça's YouTube channel on Thursday.

He demonstrated his adaptability against Olympiacos in a match that served as a test for the classic. Rashford was tried as a number nine, adapting to a style of play he is less familiar with. In England, he was used to playing into space, where his physical prowess allowed him to win duels. At Barça, different skills are required. He must be able to receive with his back to goal, link up with teammates, and combine these with runs into space, which he is more accustomed to. "I like to occupy spaces that defenders don't expect, sometimes in the centre or on the wing. It depends on who we're playing against," he stated.

So far, his adaptation process is going well. He has played more on the left wing, replacing Raphinha, cutting inside to test his powerful shot, and arriving from the second line in the box. This has resulted in numbers that suggest the 30 million euros United is asking for is a real bargain. As a Blaugrana, he has played twelve matches in La Liga and the Champions League, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 799 minutes, which means he contributes to a goal every 73 minutes. These figures have convinced Flick and made him a perfect solution for a classic where Barça will look to the infirmary.

