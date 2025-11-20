Rapper Morad Arrested for Violating Restraining Order Against Stepfather in L'Hospitalet The Moroccan-born singer is once again in the spotlight for breaking the law

The Urban Guard of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) arrested rapper Morad in the early hours of Thursday for allegedly violating a restraining order against his stepfather, whom he is prohibited from approaching within 500 meters as ruled by a court.

Sources consulted by Europa Press explained that the rapper parked his car in an area where he had rented a room, although it was not his usual residence.

The same sources added that the stepfather reported Morad for threats after the rapper "defended" his mother from an alleged case of domestic violence by her partner.

Thus, the stepfather called the Urban Guard upon seeing his car parked near the room he had rented in L'Hospitalet.

Finally, it is expected that he will appear in court in the coming hours.