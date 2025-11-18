Ramón Cano to Lead the Comissió de les Festes Majors Patronals de Benidorm 2026 The new team will consist of around 90 members and is already preparing its first actions

Last night, the Assembly Hall of the Casa del Fester Diego Cano Enguera hosted the official event for the election of the new president of the Comissió de Festes Majors Patronals de Benidorm and the group of members responsible for organizing the 2026 festivities. The assembly chose Ramón Cano Morcillo, a member of the Penya L'Albergina, who previously led the management of the Associació de Penyes Verge del Sofratge in 2023, as the chief in charge.

Cano will lead a team of approximately 90 members, enhancing the social and participatory dimension of Benidorm's most significant festivities. His role will be crucial in a year that begins with numerous preparations, from managing the festive bar in Plaza de la Navidad to organizing the first official events of the 2026 calendar.

The Councillor for Festivities, Mariló Cebreros, accompanied the new members and emphasized the "full support" of the City Council for the new president and the incoming commission. Cebreros extended her congratulations to Cano and his entire team, wishing them "the best of luck in the coming months, so that Benidorm can once again enjoy Festes Majors Patronals that live up to its tradition."

The 2026 commission's board is already established and has a solid structure to coordinate the intense work ahead. Alongside Ramón Cano, Francis Muñoz Vargas and Vicente Marín García will serve as vice presidents. Laura Pascual Llambrich will take on the role of secretary, while Vicente Solaz Gimeno will be responsible for the treasury.

The accounting section will be led by Ángela Gualde Fuster and Andrés Zamora Mc Caferty, with Rosana Picó Pérez taking charge of the ladies' committee. Victoria Solbes García de la Serrana has also been appointed as the lottery manager, a traditionally crucial area for festival funding.

The board is completed by members Silvia Cintas Cuenca, José Luís Solbes Miñano, Cristian Lara Segura, Vicente Fuster Solbes, and José Javier Rodríguez Martínez. This diverse team, representing various clubs and profiles, will be responsible for steering the festive cycle of the coming year.

The new 2026 commission will have no rest. Its first action will be the opening of the festive bar in Plaza de la Navidad, scheduled for the end of this month. This space has become one of the main meeting points during the Christmas festivities and a key source of funding for activities throughout the next year.

In addition, the commission will launch the sale of traditional Christmas products, including the customary Christmas plants, as well as lottery tickets for the December 22 draw. Both initiatives are part of the regular festive actions calendar that helps maintain the necessary economic structure to face the 2026 events.

One of the first major milestones the new commission will organize is the Election and Coronation of the queens of the 2026 Festes Majors Patronals and their courts of honor. This event marks the official handover from the current representatives, Paula Pascual Sánchez and Aitana Pérez Gutiérrez, along with their ladies.

The commission is already working to ensure this event maintains the level that characterizes Benidorm's festivities, where citizen participation, tradition, and festive excitement combine each year to shape one of the city's most entrenched events.