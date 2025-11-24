Quadis is the Only Spanish Group Among the 50 Largest Dealerships in Europe

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:06 Comenta Share

ICDP Institute has released the 2025 edition of its annual ranking of the 50 largest car distribution groups in Europe, based on 2024 results. The report highlights a steady evolution in the sector, marked by an increase in the average size of operators, greater market concentration, and a sustained flow of acquisitions reshaping the European distribution landscape.

According to the organisation, growth continues steadily. The average business volume of the analysed groups amounts to 3.4 billion euros, a 4.1% year-on-year increase, supported by sales of over 48,000 new cars per group, a 6.2% rise.

The reach of these companies is also expanding, now operating an average of 163 dealerships linked to 20 brands. The pace of expansion in sales points surpasses that of manufacturer incorporation, indicating a greater commitment from major distributors to the brands they represent.

The combined weight of the 50 largest groups in the European market (including the Nordic countries and the UK) now stands at 15.4%, compared to 10% in 2013. ICDP projects their share could reach around 20% by 2030, although the trend points to an even more ambitious scenario, close to 25%. Growth is particularly concentrated at the top of the ranking: the top ten have gained 1.4 percentage points in the last five years, while groups ranked between 26 and 50 have barely advanced 0.6 points.

Despite the dynamism, the table maintains notable stability. Only 12 groups have shifted more than five positions, mostly due to significant acquisitions, and four new players have joined.

The most striking move is the direct entry to fourth place by the American Lithia Driveway, following the acquisition of Pendragon and Jardine. Also noteworthy is the transformation of the former Lookers, now under the control of Canadian Alpha Auto through Global Auto Holdings, which has also acquired Danish distributor K.W. Bruun. Conversely, Inchcape disappears from the Top 50 after selling its retail business in the UK.

At the top, there are no changes: Emil Frey leads with a turnover of 18 billion euros, followed by Penske Automotive (10 billion) and Hedin (8 billion). The gap with the rest is wide, making it unlikely that their positions will change unless there are large-scale strategic restructurings.

Quadis, the only Spanish group in the ranking, has reached 43rd place after recovering 5 positions from the previous year. The close collaboration between them and major manufacturers — including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, BYD, Kia, MG, or Nissan — strengthens their position as a leader in mobility and comprehensive services.

Acquisitions continue to fuel the sector's expansion. In 2024, ICDP identified 49 operations that resulted in the transfer of 1,039 dealerships. From 2022 to September 2025, nearly 9% of European sales points have changed hands. Most of these deals occur within national borders, although international operations — 8% of the total — tend to be larger.

This activity is also altering the national composition of the Top 50. French and German capital groups have increased their presence by 2% each in the last year, while British-origin groups have retreated four points, affected by both divestments and purchases driven by North American investors. However, from an operational perspective, half of the Top 10 remains primarily concentrated in the British market.

The report also examines the role of manufacturer-owned distribution groups, although a lack of transparency makes a complete reading difficult. Some brands maintain their own networks — such as BMW, the Volkswagen Group, or Stellantis — while others continue to reduce direct presence, especially outside key markets.

ICDP concludes that concentration will continue to grow, with increasingly strong national and regional groups and growing interest from external investors, particularly from North America and the Middle East. Cooperation between manufacturers and major distributors, far from becoming strained, has consolidated over the last decade, with brands valuing the operational and financial capacity of these commercial giants.