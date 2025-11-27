À Punt visits Benidorm and the honey fairs in Montroi and the Clemenules fair in Castellón The programme 'Terra de festes' celebrates 20 episodes on air, and as every Friday at 22:45, it will once again bring the culture of the Valencian Community to the screen.

À Punt's programme 'Terra de festes' will showcase the delights presented at the Gastrofest Castelló Sud from the Gastronomic Fair of Clemenules in Plana Baixa, featuring Ferran Cano and Ernesto Peretó; the Valencian Honey Fair in Montroi with reporter Nerea Camps; and all the atmosphere of the Patronal Festivals of Benidorm with Mari Carmen Montes.

In Benidorm, the patronal festivals in honour of the Virgin of the Suffrage have been celebrated. With the Entrance of Bands and Concert in the Plaza de los Reyes de España, Queens Paula Pascual and Aitana Pérez placed a ribbon on the flags and banners of the participating musical entities.

Ampliar Entrance of bands at the Benidorm festivals. TA

Once all the bands were gathered, they jointly performed the pasodoble 'Festa en Benidorm', declared the Anthem of the Major Patronal Festivals, under the baton of maestro Rafael Doménech Pardo, the author of the piece.

Reporter Mari Carmen Montes will showcase the reenactment of the discovery of the image of the Virgin of the Suffrage, which appeared in a llondro—a type of sailing merchant ship with three masts—abandoned at sea on March 16, 1740.

The sailors brought the ship to the beach, but fearing the plague, the authority ordered it to be set on fire. When the flames consumed the ship, the children found an intact image of the Virgin among the ashes, who has since been the patroness of Benidorm. The festive day in Marina Baixa concluded with the solemn pilgrimage.