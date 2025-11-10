À Punt Commits to Producing Fiction for Social Media The public broadcaster calls on the audiovisual sector to present projects specifically designed for the digital environment

À Punt has issued a call to the audiovisual sector to present projects specifically designed for social media. In this way, the public broadcaster aims to become the first regional entity to offer fiction expressly for social networks.

Thus, the projects must consider new digital consumption habits and adapt to the tone and format of social media. They should be presented as a fiction series with continuity in any genre (dramedy, comedy, romance, etc.) and in vertical recording format. The submitted project must consist of at least 65 episodes, each lasting between 1 and 2 minutes, and will involve an investment of 100,000 euros in the audiovisual sector.

The deadline for submitting proposals will end on January 7, 2026, and the terms of the call are published on the website of the Audiovisual Corporation of the Valencian Community (CACVSA).

This format, known as vertical dramas, is already a phenomenon transforming mobile entertainment, as explained by the public broadcaster. "This type of format represents a new audiovisual language that combines classic narratives with digital consumption habits," they add.

Vertical dramas originated in China on platforms like TikTok and social networks in that country. The format has quickly spread to other parts of the world, such as the United States, India, Brazil, and Mexico, thanks to the growing use of smartphones and users' preference for consuming content in vertical format and through social media.