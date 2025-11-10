Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This new format is already a phenomenon transforming mobile entertainment. TA

À Punt Commits to Producing Fiction for Social Media

The public broadcaster calls on the audiovisual sector to present projects specifically designed for the digital environment

P.S.

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:25

Comenta

À Punt has issued a call to the audiovisual sector to present projects specifically designed for social media. In this way, the public broadcaster aims to become the first regional entity to offer fiction expressly for social networks.

Thus, the projects must consider new digital consumption habits and adapt to the tone and format of social media. They should be presented as a fiction series with continuity in any genre (dramedy, comedy, romance, etc.) and in vertical recording format. The submitted project must consist of at least 65 episodes, each lasting between 1 and 2 minutes, and will involve an investment of 100,000 euros in the audiovisual sector.

The submitted project must consist of at least 65 episodes, each lasting between 1 and 2 minutes.

The deadline for submitting proposals will end on January 7, 2026, and the terms of the call are published on the website of the Audiovisual Corporation of the Valencian Community (CACVSA).

This format, known as vertical dramas, is already a phenomenon transforming mobile entertainment, as explained by the public broadcaster. "This type of format represents a new audiovisual language that combines classic narratives with digital consumption habits," they add.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Vertical dramas originated in China on platforms like TikTok and social networks in that country. The format has quickly spread to other parts of the world, such as the United States, India, Brazil, and Mexico, thanks to the growing use of smartphones and users' preference for consuming content in vertical format and through social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vecinos reducen a un ladrón tras robar una cadena de oro en pleno centro de Alicante
  2. 2 Detenida en Alicante una madre acusada de causar lesiones oculares a su hijo de dos años
  3. 3 Intervienen una narcolancha en una cala paradisíaca de Alicante con 4.200 kilos de hachís
  4. 4 Un rescate que sale caro en Benitatxell
  5. 5 Tres hombres ingresan en prisión por el secuestro y la violación de una mujer en Alicante
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 9 de noviembre en Alicante
  7. 7 ¿El final del pescado de bahía? Más de un centenar de barcos espera una decisión de Bruselas para faenar en 2026
  8. 8 Las pensiones desbancan a los salarios como la principal fuente de ingresos en seis municipios de Alicante
  9. 9 Carlos Mazón comparece en Les Corts sobre la dana: turnos, réplicas y límite de tiempo
  10. 10 Valencia, esa piedra en el zapato

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante À Punt Commits to Producing Fiction for Social Media

À Punt Commits to Producing Fiction for Social Media