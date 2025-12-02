À Punt to Broadcast New Year's Eve Chimes from Utiel María Fuster and Ferran Cano to Host the 2026 New Year's Eve Chimes from the Town Hall Square

À Punt will broadcast the New Year's Eve chimes from the town of Utiel. The regional channel revealed the details of the special programme this Tuesday from the Town Hall of Utiel, where a large operation will be deployed to welcome 2026.

During the event, it was announced that María Fuster and Ferran Cano will be the presenters of the special programme and will accompany us from Utiel at such a significant moment. This is the first time À Punt broadcasts the New Year's Eve chimes from outside the city of Valencia.

Benjamín Marín, Director of Communication and Marketing at À Punt, explained that "Utiel is one of the municipalities affected by the storm, and the public broadcaster wants to support and acknowledge the strength and resilience of the citizens." "We have chosen this setting, Utiel, to represent our tradition, our culture, and our way of life," Marín added.

Ampliar Benjamín Marín, Ricardo Gabaldón, María Fuster, and Ferran Cano. TA

Meanwhile, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón, commented: "We are very excited and immensely grateful to À Punt for choosing Utiel as an extraordinary setting to broadcast an event with such wide reach as the New Year's Eve Chimes. Undoubtedly, it is a boost for our city, a demonstration of the commitment of the entire Valencian Community, and a recognition of the behaviour of the citizens of Utiel."

Visibility for Utiel

Gabaldón added that "it is a unique opportunity to give visibility to our town, with which the public channel shows its support for Utiel as a locality affected by the storm, where the devastating floods began. A gesture of solidarity to symbolise the commitment to all affected populations."

The mayor concluded his speech by saying: "We hope it will be an event that marks a fruitful year for everyone, especially for Utiel, after so much suffering."

The special programme will include live connections with different towns in the Valencian Community to capture the atmosphere on such a special night and share the entry into the new year with people on the street. Additionally, we will also enjoy musical performances such as the rock band Mistela and many more surprises from the Town Hall Square in Utiel.