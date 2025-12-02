Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
María Fuster and Ferran Cano will be responsible for presenting the New Year's Eve Chimes. TA

À Punt to Broadcast New Year's Eve Chimes from Utiel

María Fuster and Ferran Cano to Host the 2026 New Year's Eve Chimes from the Town Hall Square

P.S.

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 15:50

Comenta

À Punt will broadcast the New Year's Eve chimes from the town of Utiel. The regional channel revealed the details of the special programme this Tuesday from the Town Hall of Utiel, where a large operation will be deployed to welcome 2026.

During the event, it was announced that María Fuster and Ferran Cano will be the presenters of the special programme and will accompany us from Utiel at such a significant moment. This is the first time À Punt broadcasts the New Year's Eve chimes from outside the city of Valencia.

Benjamín Marín, Director of Communication and Marketing at À Punt, explained that "Utiel is one of the municipalities affected by the storm, and the public broadcaster wants to support and acknowledge the strength and resilience of the citizens." "We have chosen this setting, Utiel, to represent our tradition, our culture, and our way of life," Marín added.

Benjamín Marín, Ricardo Gabaldón, María Fuster, and Ferran Cano. TA

Meanwhile, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón, commented: "We are very excited and immensely grateful to À Punt for choosing Utiel as an extraordinary setting to broadcast an event with such wide reach as the New Year's Eve Chimes. Undoubtedly, it is a boost for our city, a demonstration of the commitment of the entire Valencian Community, and a recognition of the behaviour of the citizens of Utiel."

Visibility for Utiel

Gabaldón added that "it is a unique opportunity to give visibility to our town, with which the public channel shows its support for Utiel as a locality affected by the storm, where the devastating floods began. A gesture of solidarity to symbolise the commitment to all affected populations."

The mayor concluded his speech by saying: "We hope it will be an event that marks a fruitful year for everyone, especially for Utiel, after so much suffering."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The special programme will include live connections with different towns in the Valencian Community to capture the atmosphere on such a special night and share the entry into the new year with people on the street. Additionally, we will also enjoy musical performances such as the rock band Mistela and many more surprises from the Town Hall Square in Utiel.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  7. 7 Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
  8. 8 La ola de gripe tensiona los hospitales de Alicante: esperas, escasez de camas y el doble de ingresos diarios
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  10. 10 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante À Punt to Broadcast New Year's Eve Chimes from Utiel

À Punt to Broadcast New Year&#039;s Eve Chimes from Utiel