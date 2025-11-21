PSPV Calls National Committee Meeting on November 29 in Alicante Following Mazón's Resignation

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 08:00 Comenta Share

The national executive committee of the PSPV-PSOE has decided this Thursday afternoon to convene a National Committee, the highest body between congresses, for the upcoming Saturday, November 29, in response to the 'exceptional' situation in the Valencian Community following Carlos Mazón's resignation and the nomination of Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca as a candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat.

The National Committee, meeting for the first time in the city of Alicante, will address 'the institutional crisis caused by the appointment agreed upon by Feijóo and Abascal, undermining the democratic will of the Valencian society,' according to a party statement.

Additionally, during the National Executive Committee meeting held this Thursday, the PSPV-PSOE's General Secretary, Diana Morant, praised the political actions of the Valencian socialists alongside the citizens, 'which forced Mazón to resign due to his negligent management in the greatest catastrophe in the Valencian Community, with a tragic toll of 229 fatalities.'

Morant also highlighted that 'in just over two years of PP and Vox mismanagement in the Generalitat, up to four different Consells have been appointed, including the recent departure of retired military officer Gan Pampols as vice president,' former second vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana and councillor for Economic and Social Recovery.

Therefore, the General Secretary has insisted that the 'only' way 'to resolve this serious democratic anomaly was and remains to call elections' in the Generalitat, while assuring that the PSPV-PSOE is 'the only alternative to overcome the political crisis and restore dignity to the Valencian institutions after the darkest period in the recent history of the Valencian Community.'