PSPV Believes Llorca Only Speaks to Abascal and Avoids Mentioning Mazón: 'It's the Pearl Pact' Muñoz Accuses the Candidate of 'Selling His Soul to the Devil' to Become President and Sees the PP as 'Unrecognisable'

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 14:20

PSPV spokesperson in Les Corts, José Muñoz, stated on Thursday that Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the PP candidate for the Generalitat, addressed only the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, in his investiture speech and avoided mentioning the acting president, Carlos Mazón, as he is "the successor of the greatest ethical and moral corruption in our history."

Furthermore, he described the agreement between Llorca and Vox, should Santiago Abascal's party support him this afternoon to be invested, as the "pearl pact." "A pearl of great caution," he added, referring to the lyrics of Rosalía's song that Mazón posted on Instagram and later deleted.

In his first response to Llorca's investiture speech, which requires Vox's votes to succeed, Muñoz asserted that the candidate "did not present a political program beyond Vox's ideology" and did not mention Mazón in his "brief" intervention.

He accused Llorca of "selling his soul to the devil," referring to Vox, after recalling that "it all started with the napkin pact" with which Mazón came to the Generalitat in 2023. "They are unrecognisable," he told the 'populars,' warning them that this investiture will be their "epitaph" at the expense of Vox's electoral rise, which is "very serious for the Spanish right."

"Today you are just one of them," he told the candidate, criticising him for "trying to hold power at the expense of the PP and all Valencians, and that is unforgivable." He also accused the PPCV of turning the Community into a "testing ground" for the far right and Valencians into "guinea pigs."

All this while maintaining that "their pact is so shameful that they haven't dared to make it public" and that it is based, according to him, on "anti-immigration policies and against the European Green Deal" that the PP already accepted during Mazón's mandate. He recalled that the President of the European Commission, the 'popular' Ursula von der Leyen, supports that pact.

"Apologies to victims should be unconditional"

Regarding Llorca's words about the dana victims—the candidate promised that his "first words" as president would be to "apologise" to the families—Muñoz replied that "apologies to victims should be unconditional" and they should be "allowed to attend the investigation commissions for dignity." He also criticised the appointment of Nando Pastor as PP spokesperson, recalling that he said there were "VIP victims" at the state funeral.

At this point, he addressed the dana victims who attended the chamber as guests: "Thank you for standing up every 29th. You have succeeded. Today, the unworthy no longer sits here as president of the Generalitat."

About Mazón, he again labelled Llorca as his "number two," his "cover-up," and his "frontman," urging him to clarify whether he plans to govern with the same Consell as his predecessor "who has the lives of 229 people on his shoulders."

"Real estate assets of 4.3 million"

He then asked Llorca if he can present himself "as a normal person when he has real estate assets of 4.3 million" and if he "will only legislate in favour of those who own eight homes," as well as if he "presents himself as a village mayor" and if his simplification law "has to do with illegal pools and storage rooms."

Another of his criticisms of the candidate is that he "went to court" before his investiture, referring to his testimony last Friday before the dana judge. A case that he recalled investigates "why the population was alerted late" on October 29, 2024, not the lack of hydraulic infrastructures.

Moreover, he predicted that Llorca "has come to safeguard the PP's reconstruction business" because, he denounced, "that money is being taken by companies convicted in the Gürtel case for the illegal financing of the Popular Party."