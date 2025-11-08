The PSPV in Alicante Province Organises a Municipal Front with Mayors

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 8 November 2025, 14:15 Comenta Share

The PSPV in Alicante province has launched a new political front against the Valencian Government, still led by the Popular Party, pending developments in the coming days. Under the leadership of Rubén Alfaro, the socialists have convened a Forum of Mayors of the PSPV-PSOE in Alicante province, formally established this Saturday. In this way, they aim to organise initiatives beyond the national group in Alicante municipalities, where the Popular Party holds a majority.

However, the first step is the Valencian Government, still uncertain until Vox makes a decision. Therefore, the initial messages have been directed against the "terrible legacy left by Mazón and his Consell against the Welfare State in Alicante province."

According to the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE in Alicante province, Rubén Alfaro, Mazón's departure leaves a "poisoned legacy that places Alicante residents in a worse situation than two years ago." Alfaro believes that "only an electoral call would allow the formation of a new government with the aim of defending people, consolidating our Welfare State — which the PP and Vox reject — and building a fairer, freer, and safer society."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Alicante Provincial Council, Vicente Arques, has demanded the immediate convening of the Debate on the State of the Province and the Forum of Mayors of the Provincial Council. These are essential spaces to listen to municipalities and be accountable to citizens, but the PP has turned them into a permanent silence."

Additionally, Arques has also called for "greater transparency, participation, and accountability" from the provincial government of the PP, accusing it of "blocking institutional dialogue and keeping the Provincial Council in a worrying paralysis."

Furthermore, he has denounced that "the Alicante Provincial Council has become an example of political inaction: municipalities await investments, projects are stalled, and there is no planning. It cannot continue to be the institution of obstruction. We need an active, useful provincial administration that serves the towns."