The Provincial Council to Study New Measures to Increase Water Availability and Potability in Relleu

The First Vice President of the Alicante Provincial Council and Water Cycle Deputy, Ana Serna, visited Relleu today to gain firsthand insight into the supply and turbidity issues affecting the town's drinking water network and to discuss with the Town Hall the best actions to address these deficiencies.

Accompanied by the mayor, Lino Pascual, and after meeting with other members of the local government team at the Town Hall, the provincial official visited various hydraulic facilities in Relleu, such as the water treatment plant, the municipal reservoir, and the Maset del Vicari well, to assess their condition and the most urgent needs for their expansion and improvement.

In this regard, the mayor highlighted the need to construct a water treatment plant for the Maset del Vicari well to eliminate turbidity and iron presence issues. The mayor explained that following the earthquake in the area in 2020, iron levels in the water have increased, causing it to turn reddish.

This new treatment plant would complement the existing one in the town, which was funded by a 767,000 euro grant from the Provincial Council in 2023.

Additionally, other proposed actions include increasing water storage capacity by constructing a new reservoir of about 1,500 cubic meters at a higher elevation than the current one, which is only 500 m3, to ensure supply, which is threatened in summer by population growth.

"We are going to study all these projects to assess their feasibility," explained Ana Serna, who noted that "the Provincial Council is always alongside small municipalities, in this case, Relleu, to promote works that help solve the water issues facing the town."