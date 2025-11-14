Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Tourism technicians at the Costa Blanca stand at the Intur Fair in Valladolid. TA

The Provincial Council Showcases the Diversity of Inland Tourism at the Intur Fair in Valladolid

The Costa Blanca Tourism Board attends this event for the first time with its own stand

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Friday, 14 November 2025, 19:30

The Costa Blanca Provincial Tourism Board is attending the Intur Fair in Valladolid this weekend for the first time with its own stand to promote the inland tourism offerings of the Alicante province. Costa Blanca will highlight products such as the Wine Route or the Great Inland Route, which allow visitors to "experience the scenic, environmental, and cultural contrasts of the Alicante province."

This event, now in its twenty-eighth edition, is "the leading inland tourism meeting, both in terms of participation numbers and qualitative assessments provided by exhibitors," according to a statement from the Alicante Provincial Council.

The provincial tourism body is participating with its own 32-square-meter space designed as an island and open on two sides, located in Pavilion 2 of the Valladolid Fair, which will accommodate the municipalities of El Campello, Villena, Biar, Santa Pola, and Callosa d'en Sarrià.

Parallel to the fair, the Finestrat Town Council will conduct a presentation this Saturday under the slogan 'Discover Finestrat, the destination that has it all', followed by a 'networking' session, as explained by the Alicante Provincial Council.

Intur features 129 exhibitors from 1,200 destinations in France, Spain, Portugal, and Cuba. "This event continues to establish itself as a key event in the inland tourism landscape. The growth of this tourism segment and the inclusion of various destinations offer an opportunity to discover new options that combine tradition, nature, and culture," the provincial institution asserted.

In this way, various companies and professional groups at this event encompass the offerings of over a thousand destinations that will present their travel options throughout this weekend.

It will also promote industrial tourism, which, under the title 'Made in Costa Blanca', offers tourists "new experiences through visits to factories and workplaces, tasting of foods, or participation in the production process of some of the most representative products of the province's business fabric."

