Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Les Corts votará la candidatura de Pérez Llorca el 27 de noviembre
Bishop Munilla during a conference. Shootori

Prosecutor Investigates Bishop Munilla Over Statements on Sexual Conversion Therapies

The citizen platform 'Your Town and Mine' has reported his words on the radio, citing hate and discrimination offences.

EP

Alicante

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 12:05

Comenta

The Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Madrid has initiated pre-procedural investigation proceedings following a complaint by the citizen platform 'Your Town and Mine' against the Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla. The complaint alleges that several public statements made by the prelate regarding sexual conversion therapies may constitute a hate crime, according to documents accessed by Europa Press.

The complaint, filed by the president of this association, Lucas López, and received by the Hate and Discrimination Crimes Section, points out that Munilla's words "both in media outlets and radio programmes" could constitute this offence, as outlined in Article 510 of the Spanish Penal Code. The group argues that the statements "exceed the protection of freedom of expression or religion."

The entity highlights that, "on May 3, 2024," during a programme on Radio María, the bishop stated that "psychologists who accompany individuals with homosexual inclinations are threatened [...] if the support they provide appears to help redirect their homosexual attractions, then it is considered conversion therapy and is prohibited." He added, "here, any support to a person to help them address their inner wounds and live the virtue of chastity as any Christian is called conversion therapy."

The complaint has been forwarded to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Madrid, "as the city is where the headquarters of the radio station that broadcast the reported statements is located and is territorially competent" to "assess the legal-penal significance."

"Defence of so-called conversion therapies"

The platform also adds in the complaint filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office that Munilla's "statements" amount to an explicit defence of so-called conversion therapies, which are banned in Spain under multiple regional regulations. At this point, it refers to Article 14 of Law 8/2017, of April 7, integral to the recognition of the right to gender identity and expression in the Valencian Community.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Similarly, it indicates that "in statements collected by various media," the prelate "publicly justifies these therapies, denying that they are coercive and suggesting that their prohibition" is an "LGTBI liberticide."

The group believes that "such statements not only trivialise a practice widely considered harmful by the scientific community," but also "symbolically legitimise interventions that violate the dignity and psychosocial health of LGTBI individuals" and "foster a discourse of stigmatisation under religious cover."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Casa de Papá Noel de Alicante ya tiene fecha de apertura: cita previa y ubicación
  2. 2 Deudas, extorsiones y palizas: el narcopiso de Villena donde la cocaína se vendía a crédito
  3. 3 Estos son los días de venta de sillas para la Cabalgata de Reyes de Alicante 2026
  4. 4 TodoAlicante ensalza el valor de la provincia con los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  5. 5 Vox da por «perdidos» barrios enteros de Alicante por la inseguridad
  6. 6 Torrecilla dice adiós al Hércules entre lágrimas: «Se va un alicantino más»
  7. 7 Juicio en Alicante por una fuga temeraria hasta Mutxamel: droga arrojada por la ventanilla y dos policías locales heridos
  8. 8 TodoAlicante celebra esta noche la gran gala de los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  9. 9 Novedades de la Navidad en Alicante: un ángel se muda de barrio y brota otro árbol gigante
  10. 10 Alerta por la cuenta atrás para el cierre del Trasvase Tajo-Segura

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Prosecutor Investigates Bishop Munilla Over Statements on Sexual Conversion Therapies

Prosecutor Investigates Bishop Munilla Over Statements on Sexual Conversion Therapies