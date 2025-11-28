Princess Leonor Completes Three Days of Training in Hostile Environments This exercise has elevated training to the next level with support from the Paratrooper Sapper Squadron and Wing 49

Princess Leonor has participated in a three-day exercise focused on survival, evasion, resistance to capture, and extraction in hostile environments. These exercises elevate her training to the next level and are part of the military education she is undergoing at the General Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia.

A "realistic training" that, according to the Air and Space Force's profile on X, has been supported by the Paratrooper Sapper Squadron and Wing 49, which specializes in air transport, search and rescue missions, and emergency support.

Exercise DEVAS 25/26



Three intense days for AGA students:



Survival, evasion, and extraction in hostile environments.



With support from EZAPAC and Wing 49, they integrated command, CSAR, and SOF tactics in realistic training that elevates their preparation to the next level. pic.twitter.com/aAC1KsrVG7 Air and Space Force (@EjercitoAire) November 28, 2025

The Princess, who joined the Academy in September as an ensign and fourth-year student after spending the last two years with the Army and Navy, has undertaken these exercises alongside her peers, as seen in the photographs shared on social media.