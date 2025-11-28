Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Princess Leonor, alongside her peers. R. C.

Princess Leonor Completes Three Days of Training in Hostile Environments

This exercise has elevated training to the next level with support from the Paratrooper Sapper Squadron and Wing 49

C. P. S.

Friday, 28 November 2025, 22:05

Comenta

Princess Leonor has participated in a three-day exercise focused on survival, evasion, resistance to capture, and extraction in hostile environments. These exercises elevate her training to the next level and are part of the military education she is undergoing at the General Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia.

A "realistic training" that, according to the Air and Space Force's profile on X, has been supported by the Paratrooper Sapper Squadron and Wing 49, which specializes in air transport, search and rescue missions, and emergency support.

The Princess, who joined the Academy in September as an ensign and fourth-year student after spending the last two years with the Army and Navy, has undertaken these exercises alongside her peers, as seen in the photographs shared on social media.

