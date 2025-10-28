Prince Andrew Hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Lodge Two Months After Arrest Warrant

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 12:30 Comenta Share

Every day, new information emerges that further tarnishes the image of Prince Andrew, who has shown the first signs of accepting his departure from Royal Lodge. This 30-room mansion has been his home rent-free for two decades. According to the BBC, he hosted Jeffrey Epstein there two months after the United States issued an arrest warrant for the sex offender.

The British media outlet published a 2006 photograph showing Epstein alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, his former partner and accomplice, and Harvey Weinstein, the American producer also convicted of sexual offences, currently serving time at Rikers Island in New York. The three are seen smiling in the gardens of the Duke of York's residence, where they attended a masquerade ball celebrating the 18th birthday of Beatrice, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter. Epstein was arrested by Florida police eight days after the party.

Until now, it was known that the three had attended the event, but not that they had stayed at Andrew's private residence. Although the prince is not making statements now, in 2019 he attempted to justify his friend's presence despite the arrest warrant against him: "Certainly, when the invitation was issued, I did not know what was happening in the United States and did not find out until the media picked it up because he never said anything about it."

The Royal Lodge mansion, with its 40 hectares, is also a point of contention between Prince Andrew and King Charles, who is trying to force his departure from this residence located within the Windsor estate, just five kilometres south of the castle. Although the second son of Queen Elizabeth had refused to leave his home, clinging to a contract allowing him to stay until 2078, several British media outlets have reported that he is showing the first signs of surrender.

However, the Duke of York does not plan to leave without getting something in return and would only move in exchange for relocating to Frogmore Cottage, which was the residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their time in the UK. This country house is located in the gardens adjacent to Windsor Castle and has ten bedrooms.

But that would not be the only condition, as Sarah Ferguson, who lives with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge, would not continue sharing a roof with him. According to English media, her desire is to move to Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children currently live, who will soon move to Forest Lodge.

These negotiations are taking place amid a tense atmosphere, with King Charles being heckled and booed by a protester who questioned him about his brother's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to Lichfield Cathedral last Monday. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are planning to use one of their allocated days to debate Andrew's conduct in Parliament, aiming to allow the Commons to express their will and pressure the Government and the monarch to take action against the Duke of York.